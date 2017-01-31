Mobile
UAE condemns deadly Quebec mosque attack

Mosque shooting is considered one of the worst attacks ever to target Muslims in western country

Image Credit: REUTERS
A woman becomes emotional during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec
 

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec that killed six people and injured eight others.

The suspect in the attack was charged on Monday with six counts of murder over the shooting spree, considered one of the worst attacks ever to target Muslims in a western country.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reaffirmed the UAE’s stance of rejecting all forms violence and terrorism and called on bolstering international cooperation and exerting more efforts to eradicate terrorism from its roots.

The ministry expressed its solidarity and "stand by the people of Canada, and all procedures it adopts to protect its security and stability, and the safety of its citizens".

The ministry also expressed its condolences to the Canadian government and people, and families of the victims.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday condemned the “terrorist attack” that sent terrified worshippers fleeing barefoot in the snow.

Five of the eight people wounded in the crossfire remained in critical condition in hospital on Monday.

Suspect charged

Meanwhile, the shooting suspect, Alexandre Bissonnette, was charged with six counts of premeditated murder and five of attempted murder, police said.

More indictments are expected later, police added.

“There are search warrants underway,” a spokeswoman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told a press conference.

“We hope to obtain the evidence to reach the point where we will be able to lay terrorism and national security charges,” she said.

So far, authorities have shed no light on what may have prompted the attack.

Local media said Bissonnette is a Quebec nationalist and anti-feminist who recently “liked” US President Donald Trump’s page on Facebook. He also has reportedly expressed support for French far-right politician Marine Le Pen.

Both police and witnesses had initially described two masked men opening fire inside the mosque, where worshippers were gathered for evening prayer.

But authorities said Monday that a second person detained had only been questioned as a witness.

