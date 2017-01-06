Three workers die in Kalba warehouse fire
Kalba: Three workers died in a massive fire that broke out at a furniture warehouse in the Kalba industrial area on Friday morning. The warehouse belongs to Al Wahda Furniture company.
Several workers at the warehouse and in the nearby compound were evacuated immediately, Lieutenant-Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, director of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News.
The Civil Defence received a call at 8.46am about the fire.
Lt-Col Al Naqbi said the site will be handed over to Sharjah Police to complete the investigation and identify the cause of the fire.