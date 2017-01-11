Social media users mourn death of UAE diplomats

Dubai: Tributes have poured in on social media for the fallen diplomats, who died in a terrorist bombing in Kandahar while on a humanitarian mission.

The five UAE martyrs have been named on Wednesday as: Mohammad Ali Zainal Al Bastaki, Abdullah Mohammad Eisa Obaid Al Kaabi, Ahmad Rashid Salim Ali Al Mazroui, Ahmad Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Tunaiji, and Abdul Hamid Sultan Abdullah Ibrahim Al Hammadi.

The hashtag #UAEMartyrs and #KandaharBombing in Arabic is being used on Twitter to share the grief and sorrow felt by some users over the news and to pay condolences to the UAE.

User Mariam Al Kaabi @maryam1001 tweeted: “They left their families and nation to offer their hands in acts of good and to support the needy, but they were killed by the hands of villainous terrorists.”

In another tweet she said: “May the soul of our martyrs rest in peace.”

Ali Al Zaabi @aliazaabi tweeted: “Every house in the UAE is proud of these martyrs and their parents hold the biggest honour now that their sons hold the title of ‘UAE Martyrs’”

Another @Bo_gzl user wrote: “My condolences to everyone for the martyrs who lost their life while doing humanitarian work.”

“The UAE will not stop its humanitarian mission, it will move forward and work more to help the poor and needy. The weak terrorists will never stop the UAE . May the souls of the sons of this nation rest in peace,” said another user Nada Zuhair Adeeb @nadaadib.

Ali Al Hammadi @iphoney_ad said: “They sacrificed with their lives to make other people’s lives happier. May God bestow mercy and forgiveness upon them.”

Other users from across the GCC have also paid condolences to the UAE and its people.