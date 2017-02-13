Social inequality adversely affects economy: Economist

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Social inequality adversely affects economy: Economist

Working class people in the US have not seen real growth in their pension wages in 60 years, economist says

Image Credit: File
American economist Joseph Stiglitz: The wealth of the richest eight people is equivalent to the wealth of the poorer half of the world.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Widening gap in social inequality has adversely affected the performance of the US economy, a US economist has said.

American economist Joseph Stiglitz, professor at Columbia University and author of many of the leading researches on income, growth, economy and education, said the statistical study launched recently by Oxfam International, revealing that the wealth of the richest eight people is equivalent to the wealth of the poorer half of the world, was shocking to many — and a strong witness on the enormous wealth earned by the richest category in the world compared to the crumbs earned by the poor.

Speaking on the topic “Global Economic Governance: Where to?” at the World Government Summit 2017 in Dubai, Professor Stiglitz commented on the current economic conditions in the United States: pensions earned by the working class in the country, is relatively equivalent to same pensions they used to earn 60 years ago.

This means that working groups did not get a real increase in their pensions, resulting in feelings of anger and congestion, which led to the recent presidential election results in the US.

Stiglitz also noted that the data in the United States show a decrease in the average age as a result of the spread of social diseases and rates of suicide and drug addiction.

Stiglitz stressed that social inequality adversely affect the performance of the economy, resulting in a growing political divide in the society, which reduces the volume of investments in infrastructure and basic social services.

Technical advances, more unemployment

On the role of globalisation in such effects, Stiglitz pointed out that globalisation plays a small role in this matter, but technical advances have a much bigger role because they contribute to reducing the demand for unskilled labour and consequently leads to high unemployment rates.

Stiglitz said the rise of populism in the United States came as a result of three factors: the growth of inequality, people’s feeling that the ruling system is unfair, especially that the same persons who were directly responsible for the occurrence of the global financial crisis in 2008 were appointed to solve the crisis rather than be held accountable; and, finally, the loss of confidence in the elite layer of society.

More from Society

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Mohammad launches new accelerator initiative
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year