Sharjah ‘Wall of Giving’ campaign to encourage reading among children

Sharjah: A library campaign called the ‘Wall of Giving’ is encouraging young children to read by providing accessible libraries in various locations across Sharjah.

Organised by the Sharjah Children’s Centre (SCC), the initiative was launched mainly for children between six and 12 years to nurture the habit of reading among them. Through these libraries, the SCC aims to highlight the essential role played by libraries in the development of societies, and to instill valuable attributes of teamwork, leadership and sharing among children.

“The ‘Wall of Giving’ initiative aims to introduce to children a sense of responsibility through the libraries. This model has deliberately been chosen to inspire children to not just develop the love for books and reading, but also dive deep into a bigger enterprise — one that would require them to use their minds and bodies to grow, manage and sustain their libraries for the greater good for everyone in society,” said Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, acting director of SCC.

The libraries have been established in the SCC branches to benefit all young readers living in neighbourhoods, regardless of whether they are members of the SCC or not.

A proper strategy is in place to acquaint children with the initiative and help them understand the importance of participating through book donations and other activities, Al Kaabi said. The donated books will undergo a registration and verification process by the centre’s director before being displayed on the ‘Wall of Giving’.

Orientation sessions will also be organised during open days to introduce SCC’s visitors to the initiative and its goals.

This initiative is under the SCC’s second edition of ‘A Better Me’ programme, which was launched during Ramadan last year to promote Islamic values and proactive social behaviour in children.