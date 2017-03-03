Sharjah ‘Wall of Giving’ campaign to encourage reading among children

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharjah ‘Wall of Giving’ campaign to encourage reading among children

Libraries set up in Sharjah Children’s Centre branches to make books accessible to children in their locations

  • Children from the Centres using the open-access libraries..Image Credit:
  • Children from the Centres using the open-access libraries.Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: A library campaign called the ‘Wall of Giving’ is encouraging young children to read by providing accessible libraries in various locations across Sharjah.

Organised by the Sharjah Children’s Centre (SCC), the initiative was launched mainly for children between six and 12 years to nurture the habit of reading among them. Through these libraries, the SCC aims to highlight the essential role played by libraries in the development of societies, and to instill valuable attributes of teamwork, leadership and sharing among children.

“The ‘Wall of Giving’ initiative aims to introduce to children a sense of responsibility through the libraries. This model has deliberately been chosen to inspire children to not just develop the love for books and reading, but also dive deep into a bigger enterprise — one that would require them to use their minds and bodies to grow, manage and sustain their libraries for the greater good for everyone in society,” said Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, acting director of SCC.

The libraries have been established in the SCC branches to benefit all young readers living in neighbourhoods, regardless of whether they are members of the SCC or not.

A proper strategy is in place to acquaint children with the initiative and help them understand the importance of participating through book donations and other activities, Al Kaabi said. The donated books will undergo a registration and verification process by the centre’s director before being displayed on the ‘Wall of Giving’.

Orientation sessions will also be organised during open days to introduce SCC’s visitors to the initiative and its goals.

This initiative is under the SCC’s second edition of ‘A Better Me’ programme, which was launched during Ramadan last year to promote Islamic values and proactive social behaviour in children.

More from Society

tags from this story

Ramadan
follow this tag on MGNRamadan
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Ramadan
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Experts opine on combating exam stress
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins