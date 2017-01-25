Mobile
Sharjah Police reunite missing boy with his family

Police praised efforts of public who helped them to reach the family of the boy

Image Credit: Supplied
Hamdan Muhialddin
 

Sharjah: The Sharjah Police has succeeded in reuniting a boy with his family after he was found wandering alone on the road in the emirate.

A police official said that a police patrol in the industrial area found the boy wandering alone in Shaikh Khalifa Road.

The boy identified himself as 7-year-old Hamdan Muhialddin.

The police issued public advisory to help track down the boy's family. Many people came forward to help in the search after police posted note with picture for the boy on their social media accounts.

The Sharjah Police found the family of the missing boy shortly after posting a missing person report, and praised the public's efforts in helping reach the boy's family.

The police made the boy's father sign an undertaking promising to take care of his child.

The Sharjah Police also appealed to parents and families to pay close attention to their children, especially when they are out of the house and to never leave them alone under any circumstance.

