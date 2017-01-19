Mobile
Sharjah Children’s Biennial showcases creativity of young talents

The exhibition features 376 artworks by 785 children from around the world

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Minister of State for Federal National Council (FNC) Affairs, Noora Mohammad Al Kaabi, and Shaikha Aliah Al Qasimi, founder of ‘Minbart’, visited the Sharjah Children’s Biennial (SCB) that displays works of international young artists at Sharjah Art Museum.

Now in its fifth edition, the exhibition features 376 artworks created by 785 children from all corners of the globe.

During their visit, Al Kaabi and Shaikha Aliah planted seeds in the ‘Smart Garden’ box as a symbol of hope and goodness as depicted in the works of children participating in the biennial. The budding plants illustrate development and generosity as shown in Sharjah Children’s Centres’ vision, the organising body of the Children’s Biennial, which started on January 15 and will run till February 15.

Al Kaabi and Shaikha Aliah toured the biennial accompanied by Reem BinKaram, president of SCB, and Dana Al Mazroui, curator of SCB, where they viewed the children’s artworks in each of the three categories — environment, architecture design, and fantasy and reality.

“The continuation of the Sharjah Children’s Biennial for the fifth consecutive edition is another example of how we are extending and expanding humanitarian initiatives undertaken by the UAE to advance society, with a focus on children, who are the hope of the future and the nucleus of our communities,” Al Kaabi said.

She pointed out that the SCB offers an inspirational arena for children to showcase their artworks that combine creativity, innovation and innocence.

“The SCB deals with children’s issues from all around the world. This artistic and cultural event acts as a bridge that connects children and society by giving them the opportunity to convey their messages of hope, ability and ambition to the international community,” Al Kaabi said.

Shaikha Aliah said the exhibition is an ideal cultural and artistic platform for children across the world to showcase their flair, innovation, insights and hopes.

“We have a clear window into their dreams and ambitions through their artworks,” she said.

fnc election

