Sharjah Children Biennial showcases young expressions

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharjah Children Biennial showcases young expressions

Portraits of lush landscapes and blue skies at the Biennial a plea by children to protect the environment

Image Credit: Supplied
An artwork on display in the Environment category at Sharjah Children’s Biennial.
Gulf News
 

SHARJAH Artworks exhibited under the environment’ category at the Sharjah Children Biennial (SCB) is a strong plea by young artists to protect their right to a healthy environment.

The artworks are on display at the Sharjah Art Museum until February 15, and celebrate the fifth edition of SCB themed ‘A World as Big as Your Imagination’.

Through clear blue skies, panoramic rainbows and sparkling stars, these children in their own innocent ways have beautifully expressed their concern about the rapidly degenerating environment in a world plagued by overconsumption and excessive industrialisation.

The artworks on display reflect the children’s heightened level of awareness about the severe environmental problems being faced today. They portray their dreams and aspirations about reversing this trend and creating a greener and more sustainable world for future generations. A few portraits expressed a desire to stop desertification and overhunting – — two alarming aspects of environmental degradation today.

By dedicating one of its categories to the environment in this edition, SCB tried to capture the creative imagination of children on canvas. The Biennial aimed at providing a platform for young artists who could share with SCB visitors their hopes and aspirations about the kind of world they wish to live in.

The variety of artworks aligned with the children’s backgrounds and countries, where some paintings depicted the beauty of the marine environment, and others were dotted with green pastures, golden deserts, and forests — – each upholding the common theme of a healthy and ecologically-rich environment.

Some children opted to use themselves as the main protagonists of their artworks, pushing home the message of a world where nature and humanity coexist peacefully, and respect and nourish one another.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Honey festival to uplift profile of Hatta
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services