Sharjah Book Authority to hire 30 talented Emiratis

Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) on Friday announced its plans to hire 30 talented Emiratis following its participation in the National Career Exhibition 2017.

A shortlist of candidates will be selected from among hundreds of young Emiratis who visited the SBA’s stand, which participated in the career fair for the first time.

The SBA adopted a unique approach in conducting interviews with visitors, and its stand was designed to give a sense of familiarity and comfort. In assessing candidates for the various positions, fresh graduates and job seekers were invited to practise some mental games while registering their details, to determine how they responded to challenges and identify their personal and psychological characteristics.

Eman Majid Bushulaibi, Head of Human Resources at SBA, said: “We highlighted the main points of working for an organisation which focused on creativity in research, publishing, libraries and translation. We are always looking at the potential of candidates with creative and innovative thinking and those who seek the highest levels of professionalism in working for the nation, as well as their own ambitious goals as individuals.”

“The turnout of visitors far exceeded our expectations, with so many aspiring young men and women keen to learn about the nature of our work, its various departments and the required educational and academic qualifications needed to apply,” she added.

Currently, around 85 per cent of the SBA’s workforce is Emiratis.

Selected applicants will join intensive training programmes, tailored to introduce them to the nature of their work and job responsibilities, and give them the opportunity to adapt to the progressive environment at the authority.

The Sharjah Book Authority oversees a number of leading cultural projects and initiatives in the UAE, namely Sharjah Publishing City, Sharjah Public Libraries, Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, Sharjah Exhibition for Children’s Book Illustrations and the SIBF Translation Grant. The SBA also organises the Professional Programme for Publishers, which is the first free training programme for Arab publishers, and the annual joint conference with the American Library Association (ALA).