Sharjah Baby Friendly Campaign rebrands to care for children of all ages with a larger mandate and a comprehensive scope.

SHARJAH: In the wake of the inspirational and highly successful Sharjah Baby Friendly Emirate Campaign (SBFC) launched in 2011, the campaign is undergoing a major transformation into Sharjah Baby Friendly Office (SBF) to sustain and improve on the previous work to a wider age group of children, with a larger mandate and a more comprehensive scope.

The SBF, an official body which will act as a focal point in the emirate for the health, education, culture, participation, safety and social protection for 0-18-year-olds, will take over the mantle from the SBFC, which focused on 0-2-year olds.

The office aims to provide a platform for cooperation and innovation between organisations by exploring new ways of working together and helping the emirate’s children and youth reach their full potential.

Building on the achievements of SBFC, which saw Sharjah recognised as the world’s first Baby-Friendly City by Unicef and the World Health Organisation in 2015 and achieved momentous goals in terms of mother and baby care, the SBF Office will work with various government departments and private institutions to establish a variety of programmes to protect and enhance the lives of older children as well as the very young.

Dr Hessa Al Gazzal, Executive Director of SBF, said, “The Sharjah Baby Friendly Office stands as testament to the emirate’s long-standing efforts and commitment to the well-being and safety of its children and youth, guided by the directives and vision of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the support of his wife, Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

“The success of the Sharjah Baby Friendly Emirate Campaign has been phenomenal, thanks to the support of Shaikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and President of SBFC. While that work must continue, there is also a need to nurture, sustain and protect a wider generation, through education, arts, sport, safety and protection, and our aim is to achieve that through SBF,” she added.