Schools to be assessed for cyber security measures

Abu Dhabi: Cyber crimes, cyber bullying, cyber radicalism, and spreading and circulating rumours are being tackled by revamping cyber security measures across schools in the UAE.

Schools will be assessed for their cyber security standards as part of the pilot project launched by Aqdar — Khalifa Empowerment Programme for Students, officials said on Monday at the third edition of the ‘Safer internet Day’ titled ‘Be the Change … Communicate Responsibly’.

The move aims to protect children and youth from potential online threats and cyber crimes.

Dr Naser Lakhraibani Al Nuaimi, secretary-general of the office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and the head of Supreme Committee of Khalifa Empowerment Programme for Students — Aqdar, stressed the importance of safeguarding children and youth online.

“Our children and students spend ample time on their devices and gadgets every day, and it’s very important to ensure that they are safe from online risks. Herein is our role to put in place preventive measures to safeguard our youth, and teach them how to protect their identity on social media,” he said.

Colonel Dr Ebrahim Al Dabal, general coordinator of the Khalifa Empowerment Programme for Students — Aqdar, told Gulf News that the pilot project aims to move forward with online child protection in schools.

“We have chosen 10 public, private, model, Arabic and international schools across the UAE to be evaluated over an 18-month period for their cyber security standards. Schools that meet the criteria will be certified by Aqdar and the National Electronic Security Authority (NESA),” he said.

“We aim to reach 100 schools across the country in a period of two years,” he added.

Local and international civic bodies dealing with online child protection highlighted its importance.

“Today, children have access to gadgets and Wi-Fi everywhere, so it’s vital to teach them how to stand up for themselves if they encounter any sort of abuse or extortion. Blocking sites and apps is no longer feasible, because there is always some sort of breach,” said Mohammad Saidalavi, COO at E-Safe.

Ken Corish, online safety manager, SWGfl, a charitable trust providing schools and other establishments with safe, secure, managed broadband and internet services, said they will be working closely with Aqdar and several local entities on establishing a set of standards that can create effective change in online children safety.

“It’s crucial to understand children’s needs and behaviour and address that,” he said.

Ellie Puddle, president and founder of futuredigital, stressed the need to keep an open dialogue with children to identify or address possible online risks. “Children need to be guided by their parents, so there has to be a proper communication channel in place. It’s also important to train parents to watch their children’s online activity.”

Gulf News spoke to representatives from schools taking part in the pilot project.

John Conway, principal at Shaikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys, said, “1,400 students use iPads for their learning experience, and we want to carry on embedding technology in education and encouraging that type of blended learning, whilst alleviating possible risks or dangers. We’re currently using a software to monitor the use of students for their iPads, and be able to intercept if there is some sort of misuse,” he said.

Prep School Deputy Head at Cranleigh School, Natassja Williams said, “We work closely with parents and the community to protect our children and their [online] privacy.”