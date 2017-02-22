School group celebrates 40 years of operations in the UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

School group celebrates 40 years of operations in the UAE

SABIS has 14 schools in the UAE, with the first established in Sharjah

  • On Friday, February 10, 2017, global education network SABIS® celebrated 40 years of operations in the UAE witImage Credit:
  • On Friday, February 10, 2017, global education network SABIS® celebrated 40 years of operations in the UAE witImage Credit:
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The global education network SABIS celebrated 40 years of operations in the UAE and received an award for its commitment in enhancing education.

The network, which has so far established 14 schools in the country, has a history in the UAE that dates back to 1976 when The International School of Choueifat was opened in Sharjah.

Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group; and Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth, attended the celebration at a gala dinner.

Al Mazroui, who graduated from the International School Choueifat in Abu Dhabi (a SABIS Network school), gave a speech where she expressed how her SABIS schooling experience impacted her journey — both personally and professionally.

She also expressed her profound gratitude to her school, teachers, and administration for their support over her years at school.

During the event, also attended by prominent guests including government officials, business associates, partners, directors, staff, and graduates, Shaikh Ahmad handed Ralph Bistany, SABIS cofounder, an award for “unwavering lifetime commitment to enhancing education”.

“Entering the UAE was a turning point in the history of SABIS and we will always be grateful for the hospitality, trust, and support of its authorities,” said Victor Saad, SABIS vice-president. “In every sense, this country has been a second home for us, a prominent stepping stone in our evolution, and will remain deeply embedded in our hearts.”

While Carl Bistany, SABIS president, said the network has been guided over the past 40 years by a mission to give students a high-quality education that prepares them for success regardless of what the future holds.

“Based on the success achieved by more than a generation of our students, I can say with confidence that we have fulfilled our mission. We are extremely proud to have helped position students for success, and through their success, we are pleased to have contributed to the changing landscape in the UAE,” he said.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNNahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

City Walk to transform into open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband