School group celebrates 40 years of operations in the UAE

Dubai: The global education network SABIS celebrated 40 years of operations in the UAE and received an award for its commitment in enhancing education.

The network, which has so far established 14 schools in the country, has a history in the UAE that dates back to 1976 when The International School of Choueifat was opened in Sharjah.

Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group; and Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth, attended the celebration at a gala dinner.

Al Mazroui, who graduated from the International School Choueifat in Abu Dhabi (a SABIS Network school), gave a speech where she expressed how her SABIS schooling experience impacted her journey — both personally and professionally.

She also expressed her profound gratitude to her school, teachers, and administration for their support over her years at school.

During the event, also attended by prominent guests including government officials, business associates, partners, directors, staff, and graduates, Shaikh Ahmad handed Ralph Bistany, SABIS cofounder, an award for “unwavering lifetime commitment to enhancing education”.

“Entering the UAE was a turning point in the history of SABIS and we will always be grateful for the hospitality, trust, and support of its authorities,” said Victor Saad, SABIS vice-president. “In every sense, this country has been a second home for us, a prominent stepping stone in our evolution, and will remain deeply embedded in our hearts.”

While Carl Bistany, SABIS president, said the network has been guided over the past 40 years by a mission to give students a high-quality education that prepares them for success regardless of what the future holds.

“Based on the success achieved by more than a generation of our students, I can say with confidence that we have fulfilled our mission. We are extremely proud to have helped position students for success, and through their success, we are pleased to have contributed to the changing landscape in the UAE,” he said.