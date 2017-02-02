Mobile
RTA sends bus drivers on Umrah trip

Gesture in line with the Year of Giving initiative

Image Credit: RTA
RTA’s Public Transport Agency in Dubai, has recently organized Umrah trip for 30 of its bus drivers, offering them a chance to perform this religious ritual with the aim of raising their job satisfaction, and making them happier.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority’s public transport agency recently organised an Umrah trip for 30 of its bus drivers

The gesture comes in line with the UAE initiative of making 2017 as the Year of Giving. Tanzifco Emirates LLC, a service provider of the agency, sponsored the trip.

“This initiative had been rolled out as part of our social responsibility towards a specific segment of RTA’s employees — public bus drivers — with the aim of raising their job satisfaction, and making them happier. It embodies the UAE trends of making 2017 the Year of Giving,” said Basel Saad, director of buses at the Public Transport Agency.

He added that “the selected bus drivers were escorted during the trip by a team from the agency to ensure a smooth running of their itinerary and meet their needs in terms of good hotel accommodation, transportation, and catering as well as inviting some Islamic clerics to give them proper guidance about Umrah.”

Umrah is the lesser pilgrimage to Makkah that can be undertaken any time of the year, unlike the greater annual Haj pilgrimage.

“Priority was given to excellent-performing drivers who had not performed Umrah before, have accident-free record over two consecutive years, and who are well-behaved. Priority was given to those who have five years’ service or more in addition to some other technical conditions.”

Upon returning from the holy sites, drivers expressed their gratitude to the agency for the initiative.

