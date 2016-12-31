Mobile
Residents share New Year resolutions

Resolutions a mix of daily lifestyle changes to setting long-term goals

  • Lucy ChowImage Credit: Supplied
  • Amjad Iqbal AmjadImage Credit: Supplied
  • Joanna Arenas VillenaImage Credit: Supplied
  • Salem RasljaninImage Credit: Supplied
  • Samira Musa Al BeloushiImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Dubai: New Year resolutions were supposedly started by the Babylonians 4,000 years ago and they used to resolve to clear off debts to start the New Year. The Romans used to resolve good conduct to Janus the God whose name was chosen for the first month of the Gregorian calendar. The Peacock Vow or Les Voeux Du Paon was taken by knights every year to be committed to chivalry. There was also an early Christian belief that every year one should look at their past mistakes and look to not repeat them. All these practices led to the current New Year Resolution but these days we make resolutions to ourselves and not to God.

Lucy Chow, Dubai

“I try not to make any resolutions, but this year I must. I need to endeavour to use my Nespresso machine. It may look great as a kitchen gadget on the counter, but it needs to be used! I still frequent various coffee shops to get my morning fix …. silly and a waste of money.”

Samira Musa Al Beloushi, Sharjah

“I definitely do believe in New Year resolutions and think we all should have a plan for the year. My New Year resolution is to buy a new home and own it. I don’t really know the history of New Year resolutions but I do know that it is important keep them for various reasons, including psychological ones.”

Joanna Arenas Villena, Al Barsha

“I do believe in New Year resolutions in a more religious perspective. My New Year resolution would be that I would want to work towards my health and be healthier during the New Year and also I would like to work towards my career and improve at work and maybe even get promoted. I do not know much about the history of New Year resolutions.”

Salem Rasljanin, Abu Dhabi

“I think resolutions shouldn’t really be made on a yearly basis during New Year. Instead it would be fruitful if it is made on a monthly or even daily basis. Yearly resolutions tend to be too difficult to live up to and small victories on a monthly or daily basis make it easier for a big one. Even though I don’t believe in New Year resolutions I can say that I would wish to graduate from my MBA programme. I do not know the history of New Year’s resolutions.”

Amjad Iqbal Amjad, Sharjah

“I do believe in New Year’s resolutions as it makes the New Year more planned and more refined and it is one way we can plan for the future, especially with respect to our job and family. My resolution for this year is that I spread peace and love throughout and maintain and help maintain good relationships. I do not know the history of New Year resolutions.”

Dubai
