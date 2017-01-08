Residents report more than 1,430 violations to Dubai Police
Dubai: Dubai residents are actively working with Dubai Police to report crimes and other violations through the Police Eye service, Dubai Police said on Sunday.
Last year, residents filed more than 1,430 online complaints through the Police Eye feature available in the Dubai Police app.
The feature has made it easier for people to report any suspicious activity, crimes or disturbances and contribute to maintaining security in the country, Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, General Director of Smart Services at Dubai Police.
“This particular feature was developed to allow residents to contribute to reducing crimes and bring to the authorities’ notice any violations committed,” he said.
With the Dubai Police Eye service, residents can file their complaints from across nine different categories: disturbances, alcohol/drugs, suspicious vehicle, suspicious sale, gambling, vandalism, prostitution, begging and miscellaneous.
“The service was launched so that we could together work as police and contribute to maintaining security and safety in the city. Reporting through the app is simple, and users can choose between sending a message, a voice note, video, or even a picture in addition to sending the exact location of the place.”