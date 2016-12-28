Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Residents hope for peace in 2017

Tolerance and co-existence a common thread running through New Year aspirations

Image Credit: Supplied
Clockwise from top: ania Al Kebbe, Deema Abu-dalo, Syed Zubair Haider, Shahd Bargouthy, Mohammad Omar and Gracielle Diane Dalangin.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: With 2017 around the corner, residents hope the new year will help their circumstances take a turn for the better. Gulf News asked people from various backgrounds to share their hopes and aspirations for the coming 12 months. What was common among of them is a desire for peace to prevail in the world.

 

Rania Al Kebbe, 24, media relations executive, Lebanese

For the coming year, my only wish is that I stop dreaming. I want to start adapting to whatever is real, I don’t what to pray for peace, rather for patience. I don’t want to ask people to love one another, rather I want them to accept one another.

 

Deema Abu-dalo, 23, architect and designer, Jordanian

I hope for the development and implementation of better conflict resolution strategies in the region. I hope to hear less about war in the Arab world and more about real action taken towards alleviating the refugee crisis. I hope to hear Arab women’s names achieving major advances in the political, scientific, and artistic fields.

 

Syed Zubair Haider, 37, marketing professional, Pakistani

I hope for more tolerance among people, more love and empathy, to ensure that we all grow as people and as a society. Live and let live. I also hope more public and private services go online, allowing residents to complete their formalities from the comfort of their homes.

 

Shahd Bargouthy, 26, public relations manager, Jordanian

With such a sad series of events occurring in the world in 2016, I really hope 2017 brings more peace to the region, especially in Syria and Yemen. We have had enough of plane crashes, terrorist attacks, civil wars and natural disasters. The world would be a better place if we focused our energy on technology, travel, innovation and medical advancements.

 

Mohammad Omar, 40, businessman, British

I truly hope the new year will usher in a world that is more sympathetic to the poor and downtrodden. As we mark a new beginning, let us not forget those who are less fortunate than us. I applaud the UAE’s initiative of declaring 2017 as the Year of Giving. I am confident that it will inspire people to give back to the community.

 

Gracielle Diane Dalangin, 22, marketing assistant, Filipina

I hope that in 2017 people would be more mindful of the way they conduct themselves, the way they treat other people (traffic-wise) in the UAE where almost all nationalities reside. I also hope and pray for all of us to be reminded that God unceasingly guides and loves us in our everyday lives. I believe that we need to be reminded of this more often, given our daily struggles, and given the conflicts around us. I hope 2017 would be the year when all hostilities would end and civilians caught in cross-fire would no longer have to live the same kind of life they now do.

— With inputs from Paul Crompton and Janice Leon

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Visitors flock to UAE for holiday season
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan