Residents can try Freezing Cold Challenge to help refugees

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Residents can try Freezing Cold Challenge to help refugees

The 10-minute challenge will raise money for the Warm Hearts campaign of the Big Heart Foundation

  • Media personnel participate in the Warm Hearts campaignImage Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • Media personnel participate in the Warm Hearts campaign Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • Media personnel participate in the Warm Hearts campaignImage Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Residents can experience what refugees feel in extreme cold weather conditions by participating in a 10-minute challenge organised by a Sharjah-based refugee charity.

The Big Heart Foundation launched ‘The Freezing Cold… Can You Hold on Like Them?’ challenge on Sunday as part of their ‘Warm Hearts’ fundraising campaign, which aims to help 2,500 displaced families from Aleppo in Syria and Mosul in Iraq who are suffering due to the ongoing conflicts in their cities.

Inside a room of -6 degrees at the Chillout Lounge, located at Times Square Centre, participants will be asked to hold on for ten minutes without wearing coats or gloves to slightly experience what it is like for a refugee to live through biting cold temperatures without core winter items.

“Without proper winter clothing or shelters, refugees are poorly protected against harsh weather conditions, which can see temperatures drop below -10C,” said Alya Obaid Al Musaiebi, Social Media Coordinator at the Big Heart Foundation.

“The idea of this challenge was to get people to feel how much refugees suffer living in extremely cold conditions without enough clothes or proper shelters to keep them dry and warm,” she said.

Al Musaiebi said that by doing the challenge, people will play a part in alleviating the suffering of displaced children and the elderly through the money which will be raised from the Dh80 entrance fee.

“50 per cent of the entrance fee will be used to raise money for the campaign, launched in collaboration with the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR,” she added.

Usually regular visitors to the cafe are given gloves, coats and special shoes to sit inside the cafe, but to complete the challenge, people will have to do it with what they are already wearing.

Al Musaiebi said that participants will only be shivering for 10 minutes, unlike refugees who have no choice and have to suffer for the entire winter.

She encouraged participants to share their experiences through their social media sites after undergoing the challenge.

The campaign, launched earlier this month, is running until February 7, she added. The proceeds of the campaign are going towards supporting the UN’s humanitarian and protection operations.

Apart from the challenge, donation boxes have been made available at various locations in Sharjah and Ajman to raise funds.

Locations include several stores at the Sahara Centre mall, Sharjah International Airport, several museums of the Sharjah Museums Department, and branches of Sharjah Cooperative Society.

Over in Ajman, boxes are placed in City Centre Ajman and Grand Centrale Ajman. Donations can also be made by sending a Du SMS to 9965 to donate Dh10, or to 9967 to donate Dh50, or 9968 to donate Dh100.

According to statistics, 6.5 million people, including 2.8 million children, have been displaced within Syria, the biggest internally displaced population in the world.

Since 2011, when the civil war began, 50 Syrian families have been displaced every hour of every day.The pace of displacement remains relentless. Well over 1.2 million people were forced to flee their homes in 2016, many for the second or third time.

At 3.4 million people, Iraq now has the third largest population of internally displaced people in the world.

Half of the population comprise women and an estimated 51 per cent are under 18 years of age. In recent months, some 213,000 people have fled their homes in different parts of Iraq.

More from Society

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Etisalat offers benefits to subscribers
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis