Rare carpets to go on display at bigger Carpet & Art Oasis

The 22nd edition will have 90 stands from 45 companies

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Rug lovers and visitors will soon get the chance to see some of the rarest and most exquisite handcrafted carpets which will go on display at the 22nd edition of the Carpet & Art Oasis.

Dubai Customs announced that it was gearing up to launch the exhibition this year under the theme ‘A Fabric of Innovation’ at Shaikh Saeed Halls 2 & 3 in Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), from December 29 to January 15.

The annual event, which first made its debut in 1996, continues to be one of the main attractions of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Abdul Rahman Eisa, chairman of the Carpet Oasis’ Organising Committee, said that the 22nd edition of Dubai Customs’ Carpet & Art Oasis will be 20 per cent bigger than the exhibition held during DSF 2016.

“The total space is now 8,000 sq m, as we have moved to a better location at Shaikh Saeed Halls 2 & 3,” he explained, adding that there has been an overwhelming response from exhibitors with 100 per cent occupancy levels.

Organisers have said that there will be 90 stands from 45 companies, who will be participating in the exhibition, and about 200,000 silk and wool carpets, 80 per cent of which are hand-made.

“The Carpet & Art Oasis now draws thousands of tourists to Dubai. The event is a main attraction at DSF, especially for rug lovers who flock every year to the exhibition,” Eisa added.

In the last edition of Carpet & Art Oasis, sales reached Dh44 million, and the number of visitors stood at 10,000. This year the number is expected to grow with strong participation from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, India and China.

