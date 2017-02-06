Prices of bakery products in Abu Dhabi go up by 20 per cent

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Prices of bakery products in Abu Dhabi go up by 20 per cent

Owners blame increase in house rent and prices of raw materials for it

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Prices of manakeesh, pastries, sandwiches, cakes, biscuits, petit fours and oriental sweets have increased by 20 per cent in Abu Dhabi bakeries, Gulf News has learnt.

Several bakery owners who preferred to remain anonymous told Gulf News that the prices of food items at the bakeries have increased due to more than 300 per cent surge in shop rents in Abu Dhabi.

“Previously, the annual rent increase had been between 80 and 200 per cent,” one of the bakery owner said, but during the past two years — 2015 and 2016 — the bakery’s annual rent jumped from Dh300,000 to Dh1 million. He said it was before the implementation five per cent annual rent increase at the end of 2016.”

He added: “The prices of raw products and materials such as oil, cheese and sesame seeds have also gone up by 200 per cent.”

He said an assorted cake now costs Dh10 instead of Dh8. However, he said the price of bread has not gone up.

Another bakery manager, said that the increase in prices of some food items was necessary, in light of the high costs of raw materials and increase in shop rents. “It’s not just the annual rent, increase in electricity and gas rates also contributed to surges in prices of bakery products.”

He added: “The bakeries had been bearing the increase in prices of raw material for years. The price of 16-litre oil tin has more than doubled from Dh32 to Dh66. A 17kg cheese container, used in pastries, costs Dh400 today.”

Talking about the increase in prices of bakery products, Ali Mohammad, 58, from Sudan, said: “He has been visiting the bakery near his home for the past 30 years, and they increase prices almost every year.

“I buy fresh bread and manakeesh for my family on a daily basis. I noticed that the prices have gone up in the past few days. The cheese manakeesh now costs Dh6.50 instead of Dh5.50. I will continue buying these things but now once or twice a week."

Egyptian interior designer Yara Seif, 32, said: “I love éclair, cheesecake and brownies. I used to buy a single slice for about Dh4 in the past, but now it costs Dh10 to 12 and that’s just too much,”

Mona Ahmad, 26, housewife from Yemen, said: “I often buy pastries for my children every morning to take to school. I always go to my favourite bakery shop to buy certain items. In the past, I used to pay around Dh30 for a mix of pastries and manakeesh, now I pay Dh45.” Ahmad added that she will no longer buy pastries, but instead make sandwiches at home for her children to take to school.

Jordanian accountant Hatem Ali, 39, said: “I used to buy half a kilo of konafa, basbousa or baklava, for about Dh30 but now it costs Dh40.”

More from Society

tags from this story

Sudan
follow this tag on MGNSudan
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Sudan
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

ONV Awards in Poetry announced
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body