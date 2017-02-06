Prices of bakery products in Abu Dhabi go up by 20 per cent

Abu Dhabi: Prices of manakeesh, pastries, sandwiches, cakes, biscuits, petit fours and oriental sweets have increased by 20 per cent in Abu Dhabi bakeries, Gulf News has learnt.

Several bakery owners who preferred to remain anonymous told Gulf News that the prices of food items at the bakeries have increased due to more than 300 per cent surge in shop rents in Abu Dhabi.

“Previously, the annual rent increase had been between 80 and 200 per cent,” one of the bakery owner said, but during the past two years — 2015 and 2016 — the bakery’s annual rent jumped from Dh300,000 to Dh1 million. He said it was before the implementation five per cent annual rent increase at the end of 2016.”

He added: “The prices of raw products and materials such as oil, cheese and sesame seeds have also gone up by 200 per cent.”

He said an assorted cake now costs Dh10 instead of Dh8. However, he said the price of bread has not gone up.

Another bakery manager, said that the increase in prices of some food items was necessary, in light of the high costs of raw materials and increase in shop rents. “It’s not just the annual rent, increase in electricity and gas rates also contributed to surges in prices of bakery products.”

He added: “The bakeries had been bearing the increase in prices of raw material for years. The price of 16-litre oil tin has more than doubled from Dh32 to Dh66. A 17kg cheese container, used in pastries, costs Dh400 today.”

Talking about the increase in prices of bakery products, Ali Mohammad, 58, from Sudan, said: “He has been visiting the bakery near his home for the past 30 years, and they increase prices almost every year.

“I buy fresh bread and manakeesh for my family on a daily basis. I noticed that the prices have gone up in the past few days. The cheese manakeesh now costs Dh6.50 instead of Dh5.50. I will continue buying these things but now once or twice a week."

Egyptian interior designer Yara Seif, 32, said: “I love éclair, cheesecake and brownies. I used to buy a single slice for about Dh4 in the past, but now it costs Dh10 to 12 and that’s just too much,”

Mona Ahmad, 26, housewife from Yemen, said: “I often buy pastries for my children every morning to take to school. I always go to my favourite bakery shop to buy certain items. In the past, I used to pay around Dh30 for a mix of pastries and manakeesh, now I pay Dh45.” Ahmad added that she will no longer buy pastries, but instead make sandwiches at home for her children to take to school.

Jordanian accountant Hatem Ali, 39, said: “I used to buy half a kilo of konafa, basbousa or baklava, for about Dh30 but now it costs Dh40.”