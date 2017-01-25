Mobile
Postponed Honey Festival now on February 1-4

Dubai Municipality to host the event in Hatta to promote ancient industry

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE’s first Honey Festival, which was once postponed, will now be held in Hatta Heritage Village from February 1 to 4, Dubai Municipality said on Wednesday.

The festival will be a platform that brings together people related to honey industries worldwide.

Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality, pointed out that the festival aims to raise the level of municipality services in Hatta area and the development of recreation and tourism facilities and sites.

“This area is given focus due to its historical and cultural importance, and to convert Hatta area into a first-class tourist destination for Emiratis and foreigners. We also want to provide the people of the area all elements of a decent urban life,” he said in a press release.

Lootah said the festival would be having a big role in supporting the local products, as it brings together the elite of beekeepers in the UAE, the Gulf, and the world, to exchange experiences and to improve the production of honey, which is an ancient industry in the area of Hatta.

“The beekeepers will be showcasing different varieties of natural honey produced in the area and a committee will verify the quality of the honey that will be on display at the festival,” he said.

The festival will also have a number of associated events such as tent shopping, a gallery for products of productive families, lectures by specialised lecturers from the UAE and the Arabian Gulf, and scientific sessions in the field of beekeeping. The festival will see the participation of 25 honey exhibitors from around the world.

The festival will display different types of honey, such as Al Sadr, Al Talah, Al Samr, Al Silm, Al Dahi, Al Qetad, Al Saifi, Al Sehah, Al Barseem, Al Rabeei, Al Hamdhiyat, and other varieties offered by beekeepers from inside and outside the UAE, while the visitors can distinguish these varieties through colour.

As the festival is being held in the winter season, it is expected to help beekeepers to market their products to a large number of visitors.

