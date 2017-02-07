Policy to combat violence against women reviewed
Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organised a discussion session in Dubai to review a proposed policy to combat violence against women.
The discussion was held under the directions of the Executive Council of Dubai, and it included 50 participants from 17 entities from the government and private sectors.
“The work to prepare a proposed policy to combat violence against women in Dubai is according to the latest international practices and takes into account the considerations of the UAE community to ensure the provision of a successful policy application,” said Shaikha Al Mansouri, Assistant Director-General for Corporate Support at DFWAC.
She pointed out while the foundation has been working on the policy for over a year, the session aimed to address the challenges and gather all data to create a clear framework for the work going forward.
“Dubai is determined to take the lead in all areas, and the field of protecting women and their rights is not an exception, especially with the UAE’s large diversity in cultures, which include more than 200 nationalities,” said Al Mansouri.
She added that the DFWAC has communicated with various stakeholders in Dubai and conducted interviews with specialists to collect sufficient information to prepare a reliable and accurate database during the preparation of the policy.