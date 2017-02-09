Philippine labour office in Dubai open this Friday

Dubai: Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates who cannot visit the Philippine Labour Office in Al Ghusais for transactions because of work on weekdays will now have a chance to complete those transactions this Friday.

Labour attaché Ofelia Domingo said the labour office will act as a one-stop shop and will be open from 9am to 4pm on Friday to make way for Filipinos’ labour-related concerns.

The services available on Friday include application for membership and payment for contributions to Overseas Worker Welfare Administration (OWWA), Social Security System (SSS), Pag-Ibig, and Philhealth.

The OWWA members are entitled to various benefits and services for a $25 (Dh92) renewable membership contribution effective for two years.

Active members get a death benefit which entitles them to receive 100,000 pesos (Dh7,360) in case of death due to a natural cause and 200,000.00 pesos for death due to an accident. It also entitles active members to disability/dismemberment benefits of 50,000 pesos for partial disability and 100,000 pesos in case of total permanent disability. On top of death benefit, additional 20,000 pesos will be given to the deceased’s legal heirs for the funeral expenses.

The SSS is a similar programme that provides for a replacement for lost income due to death, disability, sickness, maternity and old age. Pag-Ibig is for home loans while Philhealth covers medical insurance of the insured and dependents.

Domingo said they would also hold the Post-Arrival Orientation Seminar for newcomers to Dubai to ensure that they know the culture and laws of the land. An orientation programme will also be held for the Dubai Entrepinoy Reintegration Programme for low-income workers who want to invest in the Philippines.

For more information, visit http://www.polodubaiportal.org