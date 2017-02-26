Mobile
Penniless and homeless, mother and two daughters seek help

The three women slept in car for nine months after their company went bankrupt

  • Christine, a British woman who lost her job and was forced to shut down her company is being chased by banks dImage Credit: Virendra Sakiani/Gulf News
  • Christine, a British woman who lost her job and was forced to shut down her company is being chased by banks dImage Credit:
  • Christine, a British woman who lost her job and was forced to shut down her company is being chased by banks dImage Credit:
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A British widow and her two daughters, who lived in their car for nine months after their business went bankrupt, are appealing for help as they have no other place to go.

Lynette Ramrattie Dayal, 62, and her daughters Christine Aslim, 40, and Sherry-Ann Aslim, 32, from the UK, opened a business consultancy in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) two years ago but suffered huge losses. The company went bankrupt with only two clients.

Unable to pay the rent, the family had to make do with what they had in order to survive.

“We slept in my daughter’s car from April until last February 2. My two daughters slept in front and I slept at the back,” Lynette, whose husband died in 1992, told Gulf News. “It was really hard because I have a bad back.”

They would park the car in JLT and all three women would hop from one building to the next for their bathroom needs.

“We used wet tissues to clean ourselves and wash our hair in the sink. Then people began to notice. They threatened to call the police the next time they saw us there,” recalled Lynette.

Christine, who has a law degree and worked as a paralegal in the UK for six years, landed a job in January. She planned to pay her obligations once cash started coming in.

By then, her two rent cheques bounced and she had two banks chasing her for car instalments and two credit card payments.

Christine then contacted both banks to restructure. One bank agreed to let her pay Dh63,000 in instalments. But before Christine could negotiate with the second bank, it had already repeatedly called her workplace and she was fired within a month.

The bank also bounced her security cheque of Dh128,255, apart from repossessing her car on February 2.

Naif Police station confirmed the case against Christine, saying her passport had been seized until her bounced cheque case is resolved.

With the little money Christine had left from her salary and help from some good-hearted people, they stayed in a hostel in Al Ghusais but only for few days.

When contacted by Gulf News, a spokesman of the British embassy said: “We are aware of this case and are in contact with the British national concerned.”

Christine said the embassy official told her they don’t provide any financial assistance though she was only interested in finding à place to stay and funds for food.

“We didn’t want to come to the newspaper after I got a job in January. I thought I could make some money and pay the banks in instalments. But then I got fired. I don’t know where else to turn,” Christine said.

— with additional reporting from Ali Al Shouk, Staff Reporter

