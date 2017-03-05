Parents talk on children’s exam stress

Image for illustrative purpose only

Anish Alexander, Indian

Mother of Rachel, 15, studying in Grade 10

“I think a little bit of stress is good and keeps them on their toes and motivated knowing they have things to finish. Too less of it makes them lethargic and not focused enough. If the stress is affecting her, we tell her to go relax with music and take it easy for a while, probably throw in some TV time, and get her out of the house to meet friends. I think children are able to manage their stress much better than my generation would have been able to manage if we had exactly the same workload and educational curriculum. Parents have to be able to adapt to what the child is doing in school and keep expectations at a manageable and practical level. It creates an atmosphere that allows the child to work much better.”

Komal Issrani, Indian

Daughter Muskaan is studying in Grade 12

I generally try to make her calm and give her a proper diet, proper food at the proper time and sleep at least 6 to 7 hours. I always tell her ‘don’t take the mistakes too hard’, learn from your mistakes. I believe your best teacher is your last mistake so it’s better to try to learn from your mistakes. Sometimes she gets stressed but otherwise she’s very calm. Stress is not a good factor for young people, not for any age, not for anybody. I tell them to concentrate on your studies and try to learn from other people, not only textbooks, and take things easy.

Shaiqua Vyas Misra, Indian,

Daughter Mihika, 14, is studying in Grade 9

There have been times when I think we caused her more stress but over the years, we have learnt that normalcy is the best way. I think the biggest learning has been to let her manage her revision, studies and self, knowing we are there to guide if required, for support and her general well being. This may impact the ‘marks’ but will build a more balanced, independent human being. Some anxiety can be positive and drive the child to reach her potential but it cannot affect their health and overall well being. As long as they have tried their best, we cannot compare children - we - teachers and parents - need to step back and see what is best for each child. Yes, children at this age need some ‘push’ in the right direction, but when a parent in primary school is worried that their child has lost 2% marks, it’s worrying.”