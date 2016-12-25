Pakistani Christian expats celebrate at Pakistan Embassy

Moazzam Ahmed Khan, Pakistani Ambassador to UAE, and Rev. James Daniel, Priest, Church of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi cut the cake with Leena Salm Moazzam, wife of the ambassador, Embassy officials and Chritsian community members during the Chritmass Day celebrations at Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: The Pakistani Christian expatriate community gathered at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi to celebrate the day.

The celebrations organised by the Pakistan Embassy featured a band that played Christmas carols, while people sang along, followed by reciting verses from the Bible, performing prayers and reading out the legacy of Jesus.

Reverent James Daniel, Congregation Priest at Church of Pakistan, said that Christmas is a time to bring all humanity together.

“Today, it is an honour to celebrate Christmas at the embassy with all the Pakistani community, regardless of their religion, we are celebrating with our Muslim brothers and want to reflect the teachings of Jesus, convey the message of peace, love, tolerance, and coexistence, and promote interfaith and harmony among all religions,” said Reverent Daniel.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan, said that the teachings of Jesus highlighted good virtues, values and deeds.

“Jesus was sent to the people with a message of love, peace, compassion and tolerance for all humanity, and we need to keep reminding ourselves of his message, and the utmost need of embracing and implementing it. That’s why we were very keen on hosting not just Christians in today’s function, but even Muslim communities to celebrate Christmas together,” he said.

Khan wished that his people and country witness peace, progress, prosperity, development, irrespective of cast, sect, religion, ethnicity, in 2017.

The Bhatti family were among the families who were very keen on attending the Christmas celebrations at the embassy.

“We usually come to the embassy for different reasons, but today it’s different, this is a prestigious day for us and we are really honoured to celebrate Christmas at the embassy. It acknowledges our contributions to our country’s progress and prosperity and it means a lot to us,” said 42-year-old mother and teacher Kaukab.

Dr Anjum, 39, a father and network manager, said, “It’s important to celebrate such moments with the whole family and educate younger generations that we are one nation together. It’s vital to recognise and appreciate good initiatives and today’s celebrations reflect humanity, love, commonality and sense of belonging,” he said.

Yeshua, 12, expressed his joy and happiness in the celebrations and wished to quickly grow older and taller and become a professional cricketer.

Alice, 65, a grandmother, said that the family celebrates Christmas like back home, by exchanging gifts, cooking meals and attending midnight services.

“It’s important to perform our Christmas cultural practices and norms and involve Muslims in our celebrations because we are one nation and live together and there is no need to tackle religion in every aspect,” she said. She added, “We want peace and have had enough of fighting and killings. When I was a young girl, my country was very peaceful and we never witnessed such unfortunate events and incidents, people never incited hatred or violence and it hurts me so much to watch such scenes on TV.”

Latif Masih, 39, assistant manager, said that it’s important to get together while celebrating the birthday of Jesus.

“I am very excited and filled with joy and happiness to celebrate Christmas, I can’t even describe my feelings to be here with my Muslim friends. We should hold on to our humanity, good deeds and virtues, the teachings of Jesus, and that is what I teach my children today,” Masih said.

“I want hope, cohesion and harmony for my country and nation, instead of torturing, hurting and killing each other.”