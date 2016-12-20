Pakistan Association marks Disability Day
Dubai: Lending a hand of support to people with special needs, the youth forum of Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) organised daylong activities for people with special needs on Friday to mark Disability Day.
The campaigns is part of PAD’s efforts to boost the morale of people with special needs in Pakistan’s expatriate community, while also creating greater awareness about different conditions of disability and ways to integrate them in mainstream society.
Various activities were held that aimed at engaging the disabled youth’s senses and stimulating attention, fostering calmness and developing motor skills.
Music, which regulates emotions and motivation and is beneficial for individuals who are non-verbal, was used to allow people with special needs to express themselves and interact with others.
Around 40 people with special needs took part in the activities which included matching sticks, dancing to the beat, bowling, making Lego structures and creating shapes with clay and magical sand.