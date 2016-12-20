Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Pakistan Association marks Disability Day

PAD’s youth group organises activities for people with special needs

Image Credit: Pakistan Association Dubai
Youth Organizes A Disability Day Campaign in Dubai involving 40 Special Needs.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Lending a hand of support to people with special needs, the youth forum of Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) organised daylong activities for people with special needs on Friday to mark Disability Day.

The campaigns is part of PAD’s efforts to boost the morale of people with special needs in Pakistan’s expatriate community, while also creating greater awareness about different conditions of disability and ways to integrate them in mainstream society.

Various activities were held that aimed at engaging the disabled youth’s senses and stimulating attention, fostering calmness and developing motor skills.

Music, which regulates emotions and motivation and is beneficial for individuals who are non-verbal, was used to allow people with special needs to express themselves and interact with others.

Around 40 people with special needs took part in the activities which included matching sticks, dancing to the beat, bowling, making Lego structures and creating shapes with clay and magical sand.

More from Society

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Kerala chief minister opens school in Sharjah
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party