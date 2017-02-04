Over a hundred people volunteer for Dubai Cares

Dubai: More than 100 volunteers came together in support of an initiative by Dubai Cares to help Al Manama Private Charity School in Ajman, Dubai Cares announced on Saturday.

Aimed at supporting the UAE’s non-profit education sector, the first edition of Dubai Cares’ Volunteer Emirates 2017 initiative saw more than 100 volunteers from across the UAE come together to dedicate their time and efforts to enrich the school’s learning environment by providing equipment and school furniture, as well as improving the learning conditions for more than 520 students.

“There is no doubt that Dubai Cares’ Volunteer Emirates is one of our most popular volunteering initiatives. However, this edition was even more popular than usual, with more than 2,000 volunteers signing up in the first 24 hours following the announcement. The declaration of 2017 as the ‘Year of Giving’ by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reinvigorated the community’s commitment to community service and volunteering,” said Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Cares.

The event saw several activities, including distribution of 550 student backpacks and stationery sets, drawing educational murals across the school corridors and providing educational material and sports equipment. The volunteers also helped provide desks and chairs for teachers and replacing the existing furniture in the teachers’ lounges and principal’s office.

Noemi Larson, a volunteer from Denmark, said: “What started out as something-to-do-in-the-weekend activity turned out to be a rewarding social activity and I always look forward for more activities. I always feel excited joining the Dubai Cares’ volunteering events.”