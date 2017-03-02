One-stop vehicle testing centre opens in Kalba

Dubai: A one-stop centre for all vehicle testing and registration needs is now open to serve the public in Kalba.

Tasjeel, the UAE’s one-stop shop for all vehicle testing and registration needs, in cooperation with Sharjah Police, opened a centre in Kalba for the first time as part of its long-term expansion strategy. Tasjeel plans to open 12 new sites, including Kalba, over the next four years.

The expansion is part of the company’s plans to strengthen its presence in the UAE to meet increasing customer demand. Late last year, Tasjeel unveiled growth plans to double its network in the next four years to cater to the population growth.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of Enoc, said: “Our strategy to double the Tasjeel network by 2020 aims to make vehicle testing and registration easy, efficient and economical with a strong focus on speed, convenience, comfort and safety. Expansion in the Northern Emirates is a key focus as we continue to invest in strengthening the Tasjeel network in the UAE to better serve our customers.

“We are also investing in advanced technology and continuous innovation in market offerings, to enhance the overall customer experience within Tasjeel.”

While Tasjeel will manage all testing requirements at its facility, Sharjah Police will manage all registration processes from the same facility.

Tasjeel, a wholly-owned Enoc subsidiary, undertakes all mandatory tests that are required for vehicle registration. Currently, Tasjeel owns and operates 12 sites and three mobile units in Dubai, Sharjah, Khor Fakkan, Al Dhaid and Hatta which use state-of-the-art equipment.

WHAT: Tasjeel vehicle testing centre

WHERE: Near the old police station, Kalba

OPERATING HOURS: 7am to 2.30pm, Saturday to Thursday