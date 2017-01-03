Off-road enthusiasts help clean up waste at campsites

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Off-road enthusiasts help clean up waste at campsites

Community group arrange monthly clean-ups at outdoor sites in the UAE

  • The Desert Hawks Offroad Community, a 400-strong group of adventurers, organises clean-ups at popular campsiteImage Credit: Supplied
  • Educating children about not littering is an integral part of the initiative.Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A group of off-road enthusiasts is making it their duty to look after some of the UAE’s outdoor desert sites, which are often left littered by campers who leave their waste behind.

The initiative is being carried out by Desert Hawks Offroad Community (DHOC), a 400-strong group of outdoor adventurers. The clean ups are done once every month at popular campsites, with the waste including plastic bags, jars, and burnt charcoal. The waste is not only creating a dirty and polluted area, but is also dangerously impacting the health of the animals that live in those areas, say the clean-up volunteers.

“Unfortunately, when we go out as part of our monthly clean-up we find so much garbage. It takes our group — which ranges from 60 to 80 people — a whole day to clean up the garbage, and that gives a good indication of the amount of waste that is being left behind. Once we collect all the garbage we take it to the municipality garbage dumping sites ” said Rajesh Paul, the founder of DHOC.

“We find all types of litter — plastic bottles, plastic bags, plastic jars, and the barbecue charcoal. It’s very sad because these are very beautiful outdoor areas and they do not look very nice afterwards because of all the litter. The government is giving us the freedom to come and visit these sites to camp and enjoy, so we should not destroy these areas.

“There have been a couple of times when we have actually spotted dead camels, and the reason they died was because of the garbage left behind, the camels took in some and ate some of the plastic and they died as a result. The garbage is not just creating pollution and ruining a beautiful area, it is adversely affecting the species that live in the area.”

Paul said that education and awareness on the issue were the best way to handle the unruly behaviour.

“The education really has to come from the beginning, meaning from when that person is a child. So, it is vital to teach children the importance of not littering, and that is what we do with the children of our group’s members. At many of our family day adventures we take the time to educate the children on not littering and preserving the outdoor areas,” he said.

“Sometimes we visit the campsites and encourage the campers to make sure that they don’t leave their garbage behind, we usually get a positive reaction from the people who tell us that they agree with our message,” he added.

Paul also recommended that signboards to be placed by the municipality to warn against littering at desert campsites.

“At the moment there are a few signs against littering but they are usually placed on the municipality litter boxes, so I think it would be a good idea to have boards that are specifically created to warn against littering and destroying public places.

“At the end of the day these are beautiful natural places and that is why many people are visiting them. They provide an escape from our daily urban settings, and if we can get people to appreciate this fact it could make them change their ways. People need to understand that it is a privilege for us to be able to visit these areas,” he added.

 

 

People who wish to join the group can do so through the official website:

http://uaedeserthawks.com/register.php

More from Society

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Kidney-stricken Emirati, 3, wins car, cash
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject