Non-Christians join Christmas revelry in UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Non-Christians join Christmas revelry in UAE

Muslim expats believe joining the Christmas celebration is a great way to bond with their Christian friends

  • Ferial Juheir (left) and her siblings celebrate Christmas by setting up a Christmas tree at home.Image Credit: A.K. Kallouche/Gulf News
  • Indira KasaevaImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Non-Christian residents are also joining in the Christmas festivities to share the spirit of togetherness and tolerance with other expats living in the UAE.

Tolerance and understanding, shown by the highest levels in the UAE, go a long way towards creating a warm welcoming holiday season, Muslim expats have said ahead of December 25.

As the UAE lights up with impressive Christmas trees and decorations, the homes of many non-Christians are also echoing the same ambience.

Christmas is a holiday time to be shared openly in a cosmopolitan metropolis like Dubai, said Ferial Juheir, a Lebanese expat living in the UAE for more than 11 years.

“I have always been part of the Christmas celebration by setting up a Christmas tree at home and inviting my Christian friends over for dinner. It’s a wonderful way to get closer to others and cherish this coexistence between us,” said Al Juheir, who owns an event management company.

The UAE, she added, continues to set an extraordinary example of tolerance and acceptance of all religions and backgrounds.

“Our typical Christmas gathering includes preparing dinner, exchanging gifts and playing some Christmas songs, and the best thing about this is that we have other Muslim friends who like to join the celebration, including four Emirati couples.”

Al Juheir said that the Christmas festivities being held in the UAE encourages acceptance and respect for all religions and traditions.

“I don’t believe that it can affect anybody’s beliefs if they wish others a Merry Christmas or join in the celebration.”

Khalisah Stevens, a half American half Malaysian, who has spent 13 years in the UAE, said she considers the occasion “more of a ritual with bonding and creating a community feeling rather than it being religious”.

“Even though we don’t have a Christmas tree at home, the house gets a little bit festive around December. We already decorated the house with some Christmas lights and other decorations,” said Stevens, who also likes joining her Christian friends for dinner on Christmas eve, dressed up and wearing a Christmas hat.

“It’s typical for us to cook a dish and bring it to their house, or go to their house and help them cook,” she said.

Stevens said even though she doesn’t celebrate Christmas as a religious celebration, joining the occasion has improved her relationship with people of different backgrounds to her own.

“I believe in strong community bonds. If a celebration is focused on improving relationships with people around us, or creating routine that every year we have a reason to come together, then why not be part of it?” she said.

Similarly, for Indira Kasaeva, who comes from Chechnya, Christmas is also more of a social occasion.

“For many people who come from ex-Soviet Union countries, the Christmas tree is set up to mark the new year rather than Christmas. It is very common for us to have a family gathering on New Year’s Eve where we have dinner and exchange gifts.”

For her younger siblings, it gets exciting for them to decorate the tree and wait for Santa to hand them gifts, she said.

“As we grew up, we celebrated the month of December with a decorative tree, and greeted our neighbours and friends. Living in a multicultural society with friends who celebrate Christmas, many Muslims are used to taking part in this festivity. Also, when it’s time to celebrate Eid, Christians feel like it’s another occasion for them to celebrate.”

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Dubai residents rush to beat deadline
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees