Non-Christians join Christmas revelry in UAE

Ferial Juheir (left) and her siblings celebrate Christmas by setting up a Christmas tree at home.

Ferial Juheir (left) and her siblings celebrate Christmas by setting up a Christmas tree at home. Image Credit: A.K. Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Non-Christian residents are also joining in the Christmas festivities to share the spirit of togetherness and tolerance with other expats living in the UAE.

Tolerance and understanding, shown by the highest levels in the UAE, go a long way towards creating a warm welcoming holiday season, Muslim expats have said ahead of December 25.

As the UAE lights up with impressive Christmas trees and decorations, the homes of many non-Christians are also echoing the same ambience.

Christmas is a holiday time to be shared openly in a cosmopolitan metropolis like Dubai, said Ferial Juheir, a Lebanese expat living in the UAE for more than 11 years.

“I have always been part of the Christmas celebration by setting up a Christmas tree at home and inviting my Christian friends over for dinner. It’s a wonderful way to get closer to others and cherish this coexistence between us,” said Al Juheir, who owns an event management company.

The UAE, she added, continues to set an extraordinary example of tolerance and acceptance of all religions and backgrounds.

“Our typical Christmas gathering includes preparing dinner, exchanging gifts and playing some Christmas songs, and the best thing about this is that we have other Muslim friends who like to join the celebration, including four Emirati couples.”

Al Juheir said that the Christmas festivities being held in the UAE encourages acceptance and respect for all religions and traditions.

“I don’t believe that it can affect anybody’s beliefs if they wish others a Merry Christmas or join in the celebration.”

Khalisah Stevens, a half American half Malaysian, who has spent 13 years in the UAE, said she considers the occasion “more of a ritual with bonding and creating a community feeling rather than it being religious”.

“Even though we don’t have a Christmas tree at home, the house gets a little bit festive around December. We already decorated the house with some Christmas lights and other decorations,” said Stevens, who also likes joining her Christian friends for dinner on Christmas eve, dressed up and wearing a Christmas hat.

“It’s typical for us to cook a dish and bring it to their house, or go to their house and help them cook,” she said.

Stevens said even though she doesn’t celebrate Christmas as a religious celebration, joining the occasion has improved her relationship with people of different backgrounds to her own.

“I believe in strong community bonds. If a celebration is focused on improving relationships with people around us, or creating routine that every year we have a reason to come together, then why not be part of it?” she said.

Similarly, for Indira Kasaeva, who comes from Chechnya, Christmas is also more of a social occasion.

“For many people who come from ex-Soviet Union countries, the Christmas tree is set up to mark the new year rather than Christmas. It is very common for us to have a family gathering on New Year’s Eve where we have dinner and exchange gifts.”

For her younger siblings, it gets exciting for them to decorate the tree and wait for Santa to hand them gifts, she said.

“As we grew up, we celebrated the month of December with a decorative tree, and greeted our neighbours and friends. Living in a multicultural society with friends who celebrate Christmas, many Muslims are used to taking part in this festivity. Also, when it’s time to celebrate Eid, Christians feel like it’s another occasion for them to celebrate.”