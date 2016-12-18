New managing committee for Indian Association Sharjah
Sharjah: A new managing committee of Indian Association Sharjah was selected on Friday.
The new committee consists of advocate Y.A. Rahim, the incumbent president, Mathew John, vice-president, Biju Soman, general secretary, Mohammad Jabir S. (S.M. Jabir), joint general secretary, V. Narayanan Nair, treasurer, Anil Kumar C. (Anil Warrier) joint treasuer, and advocate Santhosh K. Nair, auditor.
A total of 35 members contested for different positions in the managing committee and out of 2,449 members, 1,403 exercised their franchise, Rahim said in a press release. He said that they would continue to serve the community using the IAS platform.