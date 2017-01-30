Municipality cracks down on illegal online trade of products

Dubai

Dubai Municipality will impose strict control on illegal online trade using various social media channels such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook and websites, the civic body said on Monday.

The municipality will work with local and federal authorities to stop illegal activity and ban websites if necessary.

“We are looking for different means to implement penalties on those people who practice illegal online trade. Such individuals will require valid permits to conduct any trading activity in the country,” said Redha Hassan Salman, director of Dubai Municipality’s public health and safety department.

He pointed out the products sold online are going to a wider spectrum of people, which can be harmful for public consumption.

“Anybody who wants to do business here must abide by the established rules and regulations. They should register their products before bringing it to our markets and the products should be sold through proper outlets,” said Salman.

The municipality said it has previously asked people to be vigilant about such fraudulent products and services, especially regarding personal care products, cosmetics, cleaning and disinfectant products. “All of these products must obtain registration before being sold to the public,” said Salman.

He added that companies have shown compliance to the standard specifications of trading such items in the UAE. “Based on the outlets we have visited during the year 2016, we have found that there has been 89 per cent compliance, exceeding our expectations.” said Salman.

Dr Naseem Mohammad Rafei, Head of Consumer Products Safety Section also pointed out the section has different programmes to ensure the safety of products sold in the market, through evaluation and registration, field inspection and the monitoring of consumer product shipments.

“The Section checked 13,978 shipments in 2016 and 13,245 shipments were passed and 733 were rejected. We have issued a total of 350 free sale certificates during 2016. These certificates were issued to 22 customers within the stipulated time of seven days,” he said.

Last year, the department registered 29,031 personal care products, cosmetics and perfumes, in addition to 3,038 health supplements and 1,642 cleaning and disinfectant products.

It also issued 89 no-objection certificates for advertisements of consumer products and 149 no-objection certificates for changing the price tag of such products, added Rafei.