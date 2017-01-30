Municipality cracks down on illegal online trade of products

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Municipality cracks down on illegal online trade of products

Business owners should register products before bringing it to market and products should be sold through proper outlets, civic body says

Gulf News
 

Dubai

Dubai Municipality will impose strict control on illegal online trade using various social media channels such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook and websites, the civic body said on Monday.

The municipality will work with local and federal authorities to stop illegal activity and ban websites if necessary.

“We are looking for different means to implement penalties on those people who practice illegal online trade. Such individuals will require valid permits to conduct any trading activity in the country,” said Redha Hassan Salman, director of Dubai Municipality’s public health and safety department.

He pointed out the products sold online are going to a wider spectrum of people, which can be harmful for public consumption.

“Anybody who wants to do business here must abide by the established rules and regulations. They should register their products before bringing it to our markets and the products should be sold through proper outlets,” said Salman.

The municipality said it has previously asked people to be vigilant about such fraudulent products and services, especially regarding personal care products, cosmetics, cleaning and disinfectant products. “All of these products must obtain registration before being sold to the public,” said Salman.

He added that companies have shown compliance to the standard specifications of trading such items in the UAE. “Based on the outlets we have visited during the year 2016, we have found that there has been 89 per cent compliance, exceeding our expectations.” said Salman.

Dr Naseem Mohammad Rafei, Head of Consumer Products Safety Section also pointed out the section has different programmes to ensure the safety of products sold in the market, through evaluation and registration, field inspection and the monitoring of consumer product shipments.

“The Section checked 13,978 shipments in 2016 and 13,245 shipments were passed and 733 were rejected. We have issued a total of 350 free sale certificates during 2016. These certificates were issued to 22 customers within the stipulated time of seven days,” he said.

Last year, the department registered 29,031 personal care products, cosmetics and perfumes, in addition to 3,038 health supplements and 1,642 cleaning and disinfectant products.

It also issued 89 no-objection certificates for advertisements of consumer products and 149 no-objection certificates for changing the price tag of such products, added Rafei.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Etisalat offers benefits to subscribers
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis