Mother of the Nation Festival to celebrate Emirati women

Abu Dhabi: The Mother of the Nation Festival, the largest of its kind in Abu Dhabi which pays tribute to the values and extensive contributions of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, will mark International Women’s Day by celebrating women’s role in Emirati society.

The festival will highlight the values instilled in every Emirati citizen by Shaikha Fatima, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said a press release issued by Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), the festival organiser.

International Women’s Day is an opportunity to reflect on women’s achievements inspired by Shaikha Fatima’s incredible journey of hard work based on the principles of responsibility, giving, loyalty and the importance of dialogue and extending friendships to all nations of the world, it said.

Celebrated in the UAE and around the world on March 8, International Women’s Day is an annual event that sheds light on women’s accomplishments and aspirations.

Marking International Women’s Day is part of the festival’s overall theme of celebrating the outstanding creative skills of Emirati women who have long been a key pillar for building the nation throughout history. The festival attracts visitors of all walks of life and introduces them to Emirati women’s contributions in society, and showcases how this unique partnership has contributed to the development and prosperity of the UAE.

Celebrating Emirati women who have participated in the UAE’s progress as mothers, wives, sisters and daughters, the festival’s Mother of the Nation Pavilion will highlight Emirati women’s historical achievements.

Central to the festival, the Pavilion will focus on the heritage of Shaikha Fatima and the pioneering efforts of both past, present and future generations of Emirati women. Adopting a creative, artistic method of narration, it invites visitors to be inspired by Her Highness’s vision, offering a unique opportunity to celebrate her invaluable efforts, accomplishments and contributions to Emirati society.

The Pavilion will also present examples of Emirati women who exemplified ambition, dedication and commitment as they build their communities and prepare a new generation of citizens who carry the values and meanings of loyalty to their country.

Organised by TCA Abu Dhabi from March 26 to April 4, the second edition of the Mother of the Nation Festival extends over more than one kilometre on Abu Dhabi Corniche, offering a wide variety of activities that include art exhibitions, performances and live music, in addition to a remarkable assortment of food and beverage choices.

In addition to the Mother of the Nation Pavilion, cultural and entertainment events will take place across four areas: the Happiness Zone, the Progress Zone, the Beach Dining Zone and the Souq Zone.