Mother of special needs child grateful for community response

Jamila Jin with her son Abdullah at her residence in International City, Dubai.

Dubai: In November, Gulf News carried a report about a Chinese single mother who was losing hope as she watched her special needs child’s health deteriorate due to lack of treatment and rehabilitation.

Desperate Jamila Xin Jin, 30, was looking for several ways to help her once-healthy son recover from a head trauma which had left him mentally and physically debilitated. However, she couldn’t do it alone, especially on her low salary.

Her son, Abdullah Jinshan Ao, a small-built and frail six-year-old who is bedridden and can only sit when supported, developed significant motor and communication disabilities as a result of an injury in China when he was 18 months old.

For Jinshan to be able to regain his strength, doctors recommended he be put on a course of medication to stimulate his brain cell function and to put him on a learning programme in a special needs centre, but such costly treatment has been a barrier in Jamila’s way.

When Gulf News published their story, it quickly echoed among the community. Help started pouring in to help give Jinshan better future.

Looking back

“I was left under so much pressure, not knowing what I can do next to save my child. Jinshan was constantly falling sick and was off his treatment for many months. Doctors had told me that his golden period to recover is before the age of seven,” she said. “After people heard my story, I realised how much hope there is in humanity, even though the donations wouldn’t be enough to put Jinshan on his full course of treatment or in a learning centre, but it helped us stand on our feet.”

Jamila said people from various nationalities contacted her to help with small amounts. “The donations helped get Jinshan a special stroller to support him, winter clothes, and helped pay outstanding bills, including the bill at a learning centre, and late rent,” she said. They received over Dh50,000 in donations.

“Our story began circulating in the Chinese community and a Chinese hospital called Beijing TongRenTang came forward to provide Jinshan with traditional Chinese treatment using natural medicine. They also did some acupuncture treatment on different parts of his body to stimulate his nerves. He has been doing better and he is able to hug me with both his hands.”

With more people aware of Xin Xin’s situation, she also got an offer to work temporarily in a Chinese restaurant.

Challenges

“The challenge still remains with getting Jinshan the proper intensive treatment and rehabilitation he needs in a western clinic, a doctor has told me. It also remains a challenge to get him into a special needs centre which requires over Dh40,000 per semester.”

His required treatment includes physical and occupational therapy, hyper oxygen therapy and other treatments to develop his muscles.

Jamila, who holds a degree in arts, said she would also need to guarantee a full-time job to be able to sustain herself and Jinshan.

Looking forward

Jamila says she now looks at life in a more positive way.

“Mentally, I have accepted my situation and there is no need to be isolated. I don’t need to pretend that I have a healthy child. Now everybody knows my situation and this has made me more positive. I’m facing reality in a more optimistic way and I feel supported by the community. Even people who knew me never knew I was going through this ordeal because I never wanted anybody to feel pity for me or bother anybody with my problems. I’m touched by people’s kindness.”

She said even though her case was not fully solved, knowing that she lives in a compassionate community is enough to give her mental support.