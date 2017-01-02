Monte Carlos Circus comes to Al Qasba

The Blade Box, an act where sharp swords are thrust into a glass box without hurting the magician’s assistant inside.

Sharjah: Visitors to Al Qasba, Sharjah’s premiere leisure, tourism and family destination, will get to enjoy thrilling acrobatic shows performed by internationally acclaimed artists and performers.

The renowned travelling Monte Carlo Circus has arrived in Sharjah for the first time and will be performing an array of entertainment acts until March 18, organisers said.

In their first show, which began on Wednesday, the audience enjoyed death-defying feats such as the ‘Blade Box’, an act where sharp swords are thrust into a glass cage without hurting the magician’s assistant inside.

The flying trapeze daredevil artists demonstrated their skills 10 metres above the ground, where they performed breathtaking stunts and acrobatic manoeuvres, leaping from one swing to the other with grace and agility.

Sultan Mohammed Shattaf, manager of Al Qasba, said: “In keeping with its status as Sharjah’s premiere leisure, tourism and family destination, Al Qasba is always keen to organise and host family-themed activities as well as recreational and entertainment events that cater to visitors of all ages. The Monte Carlo Circus is a perfect example. We are delighted to see such a large number of visitors to the show in the first five days. We would urge everyone to enjoy the circus’s thrilling acts which are taking place until March 18 twice a day.”

The acts also featured a team of four motorcyclists who performed amazing stunts in the ‘Globe of Death’ show, where riders raced inside a mesh ball, looping vertically as well as horizontally.

The circus held a series of different shows including magic, tricks and juggling.

The ‘Quick-Change’ act featured a lady performer changing within seconds from one costume to another, while the archery display entertained the audience with more dangerous and thrilling performances, including hitting targets while blindfolded and shooting an apple on an assistant’s head. The audience was also enthralled by several comedy acts and the slapstick antics of clowns who interacted with the audience, especially children.

Taking place in collaboration with Eventoh Exhibition Management, the Monte Carlo Circus has pitched its Big Top in front of Al Qasba’s Block F, with two performances held every day at 6.30pm and 9.30pm. Diamond tickets are priced at Dh200, Gold tickets at Dh150, Silver tickets at Dh100, Bronze tickets at Dh75 and there will be a special rate for schools for its morning show. Tickets are available on site at the booth located in front of the circus tent as well as at Al Qasba’s information desk.

What: Monte Carlo Circus

Where: Al Qasba, Sharjah’s premiere leisure, tourism and family destination

When: Twice a day — 6.30pm and 9.30pm until March 18