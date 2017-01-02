Monte Carlos Circus comes to Al Qasba

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Monte Carlos Circus comes to Al Qasba

The renowned travelling Monte Carlo Circus will perform twice a day until March 18

Image Credit: Courtesy: Al Qasba
The Blade Box, an act where sharp swords are thrust into a glass box without hurting the magician’s assistant inside.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Visitors to Al Qasba, Sharjah’s premiere leisure, tourism and family destination, will get to enjoy thrilling acrobatic shows performed by internationally acclaimed artists and performers.

The renowned travelling Monte Carlo Circus has arrived in Sharjah for the first time and will be performing an array of entertainment acts until March 18, organisers said.

In their first show, which began on Wednesday, the audience enjoyed death-defying feats such as the ‘Blade Box’, an act where sharp swords are thrust into a glass cage without hurting the magician’s assistant inside.

The flying trapeze daredevil artists demonstrated their skills 10 metres above the ground, where they performed breathtaking stunts and acrobatic manoeuvres, leaping from one swing to the other with grace and agility.

Sultan Mohammed Shattaf, manager of Al Qasba, said: “In keeping with its status as Sharjah’s premiere leisure, tourism and family destination, Al Qasba is always keen to organise and host family-themed activities as well as recreational and entertainment events that cater to visitors of all ages. The Monte Carlo Circus is a perfect example. We are delighted to see such a large number of visitors to the show in the first five days. We would urge everyone to enjoy the circus’s thrilling acts which are taking place until March 18 twice a day.”

The acts also featured a team of four motorcyclists who performed amazing stunts in the ‘Globe of Death’ show, where riders raced inside a mesh ball, looping vertically as well as horizontally.

The circus held a series of different shows including magic, tricks and juggling.

The ‘Quick-Change’ act featured a lady performer changing within seconds from one costume to another, while the archery display entertained the audience with more dangerous and thrilling performances, including hitting targets while blindfolded and shooting an apple on an assistant’s head. The audience was also enthralled by several comedy acts and the slapstick antics of clowns who interacted with the audience, especially children.

Taking place in collaboration with Eventoh Exhibition Management, the Monte Carlo Circus has pitched its Big Top in front of Al Qasba’s Block F, with two performances held every day at 6.30pm and 9.30pm. Diamond tickets are priced at Dh200, Gold tickets at Dh150, Silver tickets at Dh100, Bronze tickets at Dh75 and there will be a special rate for schools for its morning show. Tickets are available on site at the booth located in front of the circus tent as well as at Al Qasba’s information desk.

 

 

What: Monte Carlo Circus

Where: Al Qasba, Sharjah’s premiere leisure, tourism and family destination

When: Twice a day — 6.30pm and 9.30pm until March 18

More from Society

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Kidney-stricken Emirati, 3, wins car, cash
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler