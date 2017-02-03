Minister calls for rational consumption

DUBAI: On the occasion of the 20th National Environment Day which the UAE observes annually on February 4, Dr Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, issued a statement thanking the country’s leadership for taking special interest in the efforts to preserve the environment. This year, the theme is ‘Sustainable Production and Consumption’.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said that population growth and a surge in income levels due to the economic boom the UAE has witnessed in the past four decades have given rise to non-sustainable production and consumption patterns. “These are among the main challenges we face in our efforts to conserve our resources and ecosystems today. Their negative impact is apparent in many areas, such as high ecological footprint per capita, high water, energy and food consumption rate, as well as high waste production and carbon emissions rate.

“In the recent past, the UAE has implemented a wide variety of policies and measures to promote sustainability of production and consumption to maximise our contribution to the global efforts to achieve sustainable development. The most prominent among them is the UAE Energy Strategy for 2050 that aims to diversify the country’s energy sources. Its objectives involve bringing the share of clean energy in the national energy mix up to half by 2050, increasing energy efficiency at institutional and individual levels by 40 per cent, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions related to energy production by 70 per cent.”

Other policies, Dr Al Zeyoudi said, include the UAE Green Growth Strategy that focuses on transforming UAE’s national economy into a low-carbon green economy. The National Innovation Strategy and the UAE Strategy for the Future will significantly enhance the country’s ability to adopt sustainable production and consumption patterns, he said.

“In the UAE, we believe that sustainable production and consumption are an essential part of national responsibility for institutions and individuals alike.

“I hope that the National Environment Day will inspire fundamental changes among members of society, both in attitudes and in behaviour. I want to reassure each and every one of you that responsible and rational consumption does not diminish economic and social well-being in any way. Rather, making sustainability a way of life can add to enhancing the quality of life on our planet,” Dr Al Zeyoudi said.