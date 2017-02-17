Martyrs laid to rest

DUBAI: A funeral prayer was held on Friday for Emirati serviceman Sergeant Nader Mubarak Eisa Sulaiman, who died of a heart attack while performing his national duty as part of Operation Restoring Hope, being conducted by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to back the legitimate government in Yemen.

A crowd of worshippers and mourners carried the martyr’s body from the Martyr Saif Al Falasi Mosque in Dubai’s Al Warqa’a area to Al Ghusais graveyard where he was laid to rest.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the martyr with mercy in Paradise and grant his family patience and solace.

The martyr’s family said they were proud of him as he died while defending his country and helping and defending the oppressed.

Earlier on Friday, the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces announced that two servicemen were martyred while performing their national duty as part of Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen.

The bodies of Sergeant Eisa Sulaiman and Lance Corporal Sulaiman Mohammad Sulaiman Al Dhohouri, who were martyred in Yemen, arrived in Abu Dhabi on-board a UAE Air Force military aircraft.

On arrival, a number of high-ranking officers from the UAE Armed Forces received the bodies with a special military ceremony at Al Bateen Executive Airport.

Sulaiman Al Dhohouri’s body was buried in the Dibba graveyard in Fujairah.