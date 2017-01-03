Loyalty programme to be launched for GEMS Education community
Dubai: Parents, students and teachers within the GEMS Education school network will soon benefit from a loyalty programme to give them cash savings when they purchases selected brands.
GEMS Education will launch a Privilege and Rewards programme in partnership with key lifestyle brands in the UAE, to enrich and enhance their stakeholders by the third quarter of 2017. The programme aims to partner with the region’s most sought after brands to offer rewards and benefits across the GEMS community that will help offset the cost of school fees.
“Our goal is to give back through cash savings and invaluable customised experiences to our parents, children and their families as an expression of our gratitude to them. We will do this by building and leveraging associations with companies that share our values and goals,” said Dino Varkey, managing director and board member, GEMS Education.
Manav Fernandez, senior vice-president, Customer Loyalty, said the initiative aims to strengthen and support its strong parent-teacher-student community and demonstrate GEMS Education’s commitment to constantly add value to the lives of everyone within the community.
Loyalty programme members will benefit from a set of offerings with benefits and savings across wellness, banking, retail, food, travel and hospitality brands.