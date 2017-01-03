Loyalty programme to be launched for GEMS Education community

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Loyalty programme to be launched for GEMS Education community

Parents, students and teachers within the GEMS Education school network to get cash savings in purchases of select brands

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Parents, students and teachers within the GEMS Education school network will soon benefit from a loyalty programme to give them cash savings when they purchases selected brands.

GEMS Education will launch a Privilege and Rewards programme in partnership with key lifestyle brands in the UAE, to enrich and enhance their stakeholders by the third quarter of 2017. The programme aims to partner with the region’s most sought after brands to offer rewards and benefits across the GEMS community that will help offset the cost of school fees.

“Our goal is to give back through cash savings and invaluable customised experiences to our parents, children and their families as an expression of our gratitude to them. We will do this by building and leveraging associations with companies that share our values and goals,” said Dino Varkey, managing director and board member, GEMS Education.

Manav Fernandez, senior vice-president, Customer Loyalty, said the initiative aims to strengthen and support its strong parent-teacher-student community and demonstrate GEMS Education’s commitment to constantly add value to the lives of everyone within the community.

Loyalty programme members will benefit from a set of offerings with benefits and savings across wellness, banking, retail, food, travel and hospitality brands.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Kidney-stricken Emirati, 3, wins car, cash
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject