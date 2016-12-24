Dubai: As we head into another new year, looking back on the year gone by is more than an impulse; it’s an opportunity to observe the resilience of the human spirit as it was confronted with challenges, some of them shockingly severe.

Gulf News recollects some of the most moving stories it featured of people’s pain, courage and determination as they rose to meet the challenge of misfortune that suddenly descended on them. Each of these individuals, and their families, grappled with it as best as they could and, today, as a new year awaits the world, they look to it with renewed hope.

Jamila Xin Jin, 30, for instance, was looking for several ways to help her once-healthy son recover from a head trauma which had left him mentally and physically debilitated. She found hope, and help, and today, at the threshold of 2017, though there is some way to go still for her son, she believes life is not as bleak as it once seemed.

For Shebaz Ghouse, the last few years have been traumatic. His own illness, coupled with other cruel strokes of fate have left him wondering if there is light at the end of the tunnel. But he continues to keep the flame of hope burning. These individuals and their stories offer invaluable lessons on the courage of the human spirit even as they show that humankind’s generosity and kindness is alive and well.