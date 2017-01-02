Mobile
Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Ruler of Dubai spends January 1, 2017, playing with grandchildren at home

 

Dubai: On the first day of the New Year, resolutions were being made and families were spending quality time with their loved ones.

And Dubai’s ruling family were no different.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, spent January 1, 2017 playing with his grandchildren at home as any doting grandfather would do. 

 

القلب و الروح ❤❤

A photo posted by SH (@sh_mrm) on

Photographs of Shaikh Mohammad went viral on Monday across social media, gathering over 44,000 likes and more than 600 comments, which were tagged under the topics of Family, Blessed, and Alhamdillah. 

 

Surrounded with Love ❤❤❤ الله يحفظكم لنا #Familly #Blessed #Alhamdillah

A photo posted by SH (@sh_mrm) on

The photos were posted on Sunday afternoon by Shaikha Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid, with the caption: “Surrounded with Love.” 

Beginning a new year is also the best time to hit the gym, and why not have some fun with friends while you're at it.

In this video that was posted on social media, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, can be seen working up a sweat on the treadmill with his friends as they compete with one another. 

 

@faz3 is challenging his friends 💪🏻 2016.12.31

A video posted by Fazza Group | قروب فزاع 🇦🇪 (@groupfazza) on

