Library conference heralds future plans

Sharjah Book Authority in process of establishing Emirates Library Association

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is planning to establish an Emirates Library Association, its chairman revealed during the opening of the American Library Association (ALA) conference at Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Wednesday.

Ahmad Bin Rakkad Al Ameri said the planned organisation would benefit librarians and literary professionals. However, further details were not revealed during the opening of the conference, which is now in its third annual edition.

“The SIBF has always been keen to be an integrated cultural project, not only one that is only focused on books. We hope that this third ALA conference will act as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and be a cultural bridge based on the vision of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. We have learnt a great deal from this partnership and are in the process of establishing our own Emirates Library Association to further opportunities and facilities for librarians and other literary professionals in the UAE,” said Al Ameri.

Dr Julie Todaro, president of the ALA, noted that the annual event is the only ALA conference that takes place outside the US.

“Central to my campaign is that libraries should be less about what they have for people and more about what they do for and with people. We are the ones who make things happen. Library professionals facilitate individual opportunity and progress — transformation is essential for the communities we serve,” she said.

Following Dr Todaro’s opening presentation, two concurrent sessions took place that continued the theme of libraries gearing up for the future.

The 11-day SIBF 2016 is underway at Expo Centre Sharjah till Saturday.

