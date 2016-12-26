Levant countries offer enticing ware at Global Village

Hebron ceramics in shades of ocean blue, known to symbolise Palestinian heritage, are a standout at the pavili

Hebron ceramics in shades of ocean blue, known to symbolise Palestinian heritage, are a standout at the pavili

Dubai: The spirit of the Levant is on full display at the Global Village as it enters its 21st season this year.

For visitors looking for the unmistakable flavours of Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, it is all here in the enticing display by each country of its culture, heritage, artefacts, and food.

From the highly unique Lebanese souvenirs made from the arz tree to the legendary Dead Sea mineral-based beauty products from Jordan, and the distinctive ceramic ware from Palestine or the Aghabani embroidered table cloths from Syria, visitors to Global Village are assured of an exciting experience.

Lebanon:

Wooden plaques made from the Lebanese arz tree, the traditional symbol of Lebanon, is a top cultural draw at the pavilion that combines the modern with the traditional in its look and feel which takes its cue from the ancient Baalbek ruins and the iconic clock tower of Beirut’s Nejmeh Square. Other attractions include jewellery, and natural products such as handmade soaps, based on traditional Lebanese remedies, which are made from ingredients such as turmeric and fennel flowers, both of which are good for sensitive and dry skin. Facial masks and creams, hair strengthening and body oils are also among the handmade beauty products.

For those who wish to capture a moment for posterity in a traditional Lebanese costume, a photography studio offers an opportunity to dress up in the tarboosh and the tantour — traditional headdresses worn during the 19th century.

Jordan:

The facade of Petra makes this pavilion instantly recognisable. A cultural square offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy Jordanian customs while seated in an Arabian tent, watching Ahmad work on his pottery.

“I’ve come from Jordan specifically to participate at Global Village,” he said. “Pottery making is a craft that’s been passed down in my family for generations and it’s a craft I’ve been teaching for 18 years,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to present Jordanian culture and history to people from other countries.”

For visitors looking for the famous Dead Sea mineral-based products, the pavilion offers plenty of choice. “Dead Sea minerals are beneficial in many ways,” says Mohammad Sa’ad, a shop owner. “It’s been scientifically proven that minerals from the Dead Sea are great for treatment of the skin, while also being used for beauty purposes, such as skin rejuvenation. We also have Dead Sea salt and mineral mud masks which are used by men and women alike for stress relief,” he said.

Palestine:

Hosting 18 stalls this season, the pavilion offers a wide range of products from cutlery to interior decor designed in Arabic calligraphy.

The artisan Hebron ceramics in shades of ocean blue, known to symbolise Palestinian heritage, are a standout. “The ceramics of Hebron are an indicator of the city. These artisan ceramics are completely handmade, and that is what characterises Hebron’s goods.” said Ala’a, a shopkeeper.

Stalls at the pavilion sell unique Palestinian ingredients, including Jerashi labneh, fig and blackberry jam, spices such as sumac, which is heavily used in Palestinian cooking, and the very popular Palestinian olives, the harvesting of which often involves celebration among families and local communities with folk music and dancing.

Syria:

Walking through the pavilion is like a journey though the old Hamidieh souk of Damascus, where shopkeepers call out to guests to come and try their products. Traditional Syrian nibbles such as Balila or even the Miska ice cream are tempting as is the Syrian traditional milk beverage called Sahleb.

The traditional Aleppian laurel soap, made from olive, lye and laurel oil, known for its rich skincare properties, is here as are the Aghabani embroidered table cloths and hand-woven carpets. A key feature of historical Syrian homes is the use of oriental wooden furniture which can also be found at this pavilion. The furniture is made from the finest walnut wood using the age-old art of Intarsia, a form of wood inlaying while also using fine mother of pearl, symbolising Islamic art.