Kids Fest kicks off at Global Village

A performance featuring Globo, the mascot of Global Village.

Dubai: Global Village, the region’s first-ever multicultural festival park, has launched its ‘Kids Fest’, a series of specially created activities, games and entertainment for its young visitors. This is the second year the ‘Kids Fest’ is being hosted at Global Village.

Famous international cartoon characters will take to Global Village’s various stages to perform interactive shows nightly, with children given the opportunity to run into their favourite characters after the show and pose for photos.

In the designated kids space, children can also interact with entertainers like face painters and balloon modellers, who turn colourful balloons into floral and animal shapes. Globo’s bouncy castle — fit out with obstacles — sits nearby the activity stalls and has been set up for children under 12 to play in.

Omani tourist Khalid Al Hammadi, father of Alqiwan, 10, and Reem, 11, came to Global Village with his extended family and was taking advantage of the features that had been established for Kids Fest. He spoke to Gulf News after having just watched the Colombian Circus performance.

He said his family had been enjoying the children’s activities and that their favourite feature was the face-painting. “We saw the dancing and music. The last time we came, we didn’t see this kids area. Many things are available here, it’s great for children and very interesting for them to see,” he said.

The special itinerary for young ones includes shows performed by characters from the Emirati cartoon show ‘Shaabiyat Al Cartoon’ along with Globo, Global Village’s own mascot. After the performance, children have the opportunity to play with the characters and take photos with them.

Characters from cartoon movie ‘Angry Birds’ will perform an interactive nightly show at Global Village’s Roman Amphitheatre, and children are given the chance afterwards to meet Red along with his friends Bomb and Chuck. This is an exclusive event not to be missed by ‘Angry Birds’ fans in the region, with Global Village acquiring the sole IP rights for ‘Angry Birds’ in the UAE.

Also in Dubai for the first time is the main character from the famous Indian cartoon ‘Chhota Bheem’, who will entertain young audiences daily on the Main Cultural Stage. The show features Albert Einstein in a special role, with Chhota Bheem and his friends helping the famous scientist return to his time machine.

Other interactive performers include the Colombian Circus, Jobs and Sabz, City Jam Reloaded and the Global Show Academy, who will entertain children with dance sessions and workshops.

The Kids Fest’s features and events will complement the existing infrastructure at Global Village that attracts millions of visitors each season. Fantasy Island continues to provide a wealth of activities for people of all ages with more than 50 rides and skill games.

The crowd favourite Dancing Fountain show will take place every day and features international melodies, while the ‘Carnival of the World’ parade is performed by over 300 international dancers every Friday.

The fireworks show will also continue to take place during Kids Fest on Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm.

Kids Fest will run until February 25.

Global Village’s 21st season opened on November 3 and will run until April 8, 2017. Entry tickets to Global Village cost Dh15 and include access to the Kids Fest activities. The park hours are: Saturday to Wednesday: from 4pm to 12am (Entry gates closed at 11.30pm) Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays: from 4pm to 1am (Entry gates closed at 12.30am). Monday is a family day (except on public holidays).

