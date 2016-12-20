Kerala CM to have packed schedule in UAE
Dubai: Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of the south Indian state of Kerala, will have a packed schedule during his maiden official trip to the UAE this week.
Community members coordinating his programme schedule in the UAE said Vijayan will attend a business meeting with TECOM officials and prominent businessmen at 10am on Thursday in Dubai.
At 4pm, he will inaugurate Sharjah Indian School’s new building in Juwaiza. Later at 7pm, Vijayan is scheduled to address a community meeting at Sharjah Expo centre.
On Friday morning, he will be the chief guest at Kairali TV’s NRI Golden Achievements and Young Entrepreneurs Awards function in Dubai.
He will address the media by 3pm and will attend another public reception at 5pm in Dubai.
Sources said Vijayan is also slated to meet leading members of the government of the UAE as well. However, there was no official confirmation in this regard.