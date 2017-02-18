Jawaher calls for more support to guides

Sharjah: Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the UAE Girl Guides (UAEGG), has called for more support for the guides movement in the UAE and highlighted its essential role in nurturing a giving and socially responsible generation for the future.

Shaikha Jawaher made the statements as she chaired a meeting with members of the newly restructured board of directors of the UAEGG at the headquarters of the Sharjah Girl Guides (SGG). The meeting discussed the prospect of a new strategy for increasing the reach and participation of girl guides across the country, drawing upon Sharjah’s experience of the guides movement which, in 1973, became the first in the UAE.

“The guiding movement plays a major role in developing the abilities and aspirations of children and young people by fostering their self-belief, confidence, love of exploration and the desire to give and serve the community. It inspires a sense of national pride and a desire to help society develop, and, at the same time, provides the practical skills and experience to turn these girls and young ladies into the leaders of the future,” she said.

She said: “I extend my profound thanks to Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairperson of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and the patron of the UAE Girl Guides Association, for her ongoing efforts and in uplifting community institutions in the UAE.”