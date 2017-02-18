Jawaher calls for more support to guides

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jawaher calls for more support to guides

‘Guiding movement plays a major role in developing abilities of young people’

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the UAE Girl Guides (UAEGG), has called for more support for the guides movement in the UAE and highlighted its essential role in nurturing a giving and socially responsible generation for the future.

Shaikha Jawaher made the statements as she chaired a meeting with members of the newly restructured board of directors of the UAEGG at the headquarters of the Sharjah Girl Guides (SGG). The meeting discussed the prospect of a new strategy for increasing the reach and participation of girl guides across the country, drawing upon Sharjah’s experience of the guides movement which, in 1973, became the first in the UAE.

“The guiding movement plays a major role in developing the abilities and aspirations of children and young people by fostering their self-belief, confidence, love of exploration and the desire to give and serve the community. It inspires a sense of national pride and a desire to help society develop, and, at the same time, provides the practical skills and experience to turn these girls and young ladies into the leaders of the future,” she said.

She said: “I extend my profound thanks to Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairperson of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and the patron of the UAE Girl Guides Association, for her ongoing efforts and in uplifting community institutions in the UAE.”

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

SEDD seizes 17,800 counterfeit products
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring