Indian workers get a feel of diaspora in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indian workers get a feel of diaspora in Dubai

Indian missions in the UAE organise an event to allow Indian workers to witness Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

  • Labourers attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration at Events Arena of Dulsco Village, Al Quoz.Image Credit: Arshad Ali
  • Labourers attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration at Events Arena of Dulsco Village, Al Quoz.Image Credit: Arshad Ali
 

Dubai: For the first time, a large group of Indian workers in the UAE got a chance to be part of a celebration of the largest meet of Indian diaspora happening back home. 

Indian missions in the UAE on Monday evening organised an event at the Events Arena of Dulsco Village in Al Quoz to facilitate workers from various parts of India to witness the highlights of the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held in Bangalore and get a feel of the event. 

Videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the event and his government's achievements, especially that of the External Affairs Ministry in supporting Indian expats in distress at different parts of the world, were screened for the workers. 

Most workers, who clapped for Modi's speech, said they were not aware of the government hosting such a programme for migrant Indians. 

Rashid Sageer Ahmed, carpenter from Uttar Pradhesh, said he got to know about such an event for the first time. He said it was a good initiative to inform the workers about what their government is doing to support migrant workers. 

Jasbir Singh, a labourer from Punjab, said he hoped that the details about the hotline publicised at the event will be of help to workers when they need require assistance from the Indian missions. 

Ravi Mogili, a porter from Telangana, who reached the UAE just two months ago, said the event helped shed light on how the Indian government is extending support to Indian expats, especially the workers. 

Kapil Raj, second secretary at Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi,  Raju Balakrishnan, labour consul at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, Anish Chaudhury, manager of Indian Workers' Resource Centre, Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee Bharatbhai Shah and  other senior members of the community were also present.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Social media users mourn death of UAE diplomats
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish