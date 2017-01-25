Indian group pledges $1m to support insolvent prisoners

Dubai: Indian group Pure Gold Jewellers has pledged $1 million [Dh3.67 million] to help secure the release of debt-laden prisoners in the UAE, embracing the spirit of the ‘Year of Giving 2017’ initiative announced by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Firoz Merchant, founder and chairman of the company and a philanthropist known for supporting insolvent prisoners through an initiative called Forgotten Society, visited the Ajman Central Jail to secure the release of the first batch of 132 prisoners whose debts totalling Dh150,000 were paid back, the company said in a press release.

The released prisoners were citizens of different countries such as Indonesia, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Ethiopia, Syria, Yemen, Oman and Ghana. Up to Dh30,000 per person was allocated for debt clearance. Each prisoner was also given local currencies equivalent to Dh100 for transportation to their homes once they reach their countries, the release said.

According to Firoz Merchant, “The Year of Giving is an amazing humanitarian initiative that implores everyone to do the best they can in whatever way they can, to help the less fortunate in our communities, so that we can move forward as a cohesive society.

“We have pledged $1 million this year to secure the release of those who are imprisoned due to their inability to pay back debts that they accumulated because of job loss, business downturn or other reasons beyond their control. Since 2008, the ‘Forgotten Society’ initiative has aimed at helping insolvent prisoners, we have secured the release of more than 4,500 such prisoners; and we have renewed our commitment this year with a larger budget.”

At the Ajman Central Jail, Merchant met with the prison authorities and the released prisoners, who were grateful to have received a second chance.

“These prisoners are victims of circumstances and are not real criminals. They are in jail because of debts. That is why I decided to pay off their debts and provide for air tickets so that they can go back to their countries and be united with their families. Whatever support we provided them is according to the UAE laws, and in consultation with the official authorities. I do not follow direct requests from prisoners or their families. We take care of only those applications that are forwarded by the prison authorities. Each case is evaluated and recommended by the authorities,” Merchant said.

He said he hopes that his “Forgotten Society” initiative to help prisoners will prompt others in the business community to come forward to help more prisoners in unfortunate financial circumstances.