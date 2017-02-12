How Japanese use flower art for industrial design

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

How Japanese use flower art for industrial design

Japanese experts discuss aspects of Japanese culture and their current day implications

Image Credit: Supplied
Day one of the World Government Summit (WGS 2017) took off with a Wake-Up Call session on Japanese skills, hosted by Dr Jun Mitani, professor at the University of Tsukuba, Japan, and Ms. Harue Oki, Ikebana professor in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The World Government Summit 2017 started on its first day with a special morning session on Japanese skills to energise and inspire attendees.

The ‘wake-up call’ session saw two Japanese experts discuss aspects of Japanese culture and their current day implications, with a focus on art.

Opening the session, Dr Jun Mitani, professor at the University of Tsukuba, Japan spoke on Origami, the traditional Japanese art of paper folding, and demonstrated several Origami creations using traditional handmade Japanese paper. She also took the audience through modern paper styles of different shapes.

Dr Mitani, who’s also a specialist in computer science, took the opportunity to highlight the combination of traditional techniques and advanced technology.

Detailing how several new creations are possible using the two techniques, she said: “By using computer technology, we are able to move away from our limitations and design many new forms that could not have been possible previously. Science enables us to be very precise with where to cut and fold. So, by combining traditional origami with advanced technology, we can use the principles of Origami in industrial design and industrial engineering as well.”

Harue Oki, professor in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, then introduced the attendees to Ikebana, the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement that originally began as a Buddhist offering, and has transformed into a disciplined art form.

“The composition of flowers displays nature’s beauty and natural simplicity using empty space, directing the gaze of the observer from the fillers and objects to the main subject of the composition. This is a form of asymmetric beauty,” she said.

Oki, who learnt the art at the Ohara Ikebana School in Japan, one of the leading Ikebana institutions in the country, demonstrated two arrangements — the Rising Form, where the main stem reaches up to the sky, and the Rimpa Style that is a testament to 17th century Japanese style of painting.

The World Government Summit has drawn the participation of more than 4,000 personalities from 139 countries around the world. It features 150 speakers across 114 sessions that highlight the world’s most pressing challenges and showcase best practices and cutting-edge solutions to deal with them.

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Ride-sharing and driverless cars are the future
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone