How a lemony-tasting formula could stave off pre-surgery woes

Drink will actually cut stress of invasive procedure, says the company

Gulf News
 

Dubai: If you have ever undergone surgery, you must have been told not to eat anything before it. It’s a common medical protocol sometimes known as ‘NPO’ — which translates from Latin to ‘nothing by mouth’.

“They want to starve people so that there’s no risk of choking on the contents of your stomach during the surgery,” said Eric Zimmerman, co-founder of a new Canadian medical-grade supplement firm.

“But we know now, and through evidence-based medicine, that it’s extremely counter-intuitive,” he added, speaking at the firm’s stall at Arab Health 2017.

His firm, Enhanced Medical Nutrition, provides what it claims is the first such solution on the market: a powder that can be added to water and swallowed two hours before surgery. Called ‘Pre-Covery,’ the powdered formula is made from a corn-based carbohydrate and once dissolved in water, the drink is colourless, thin, and has little flavour aside from a faint “lemony taste”, Zimmerman said.

In technical terms, drinking the powder would be known as “pre-operative carbohydrate loading”.

“This reduces the risk, reduces the stress of the surgical insult, and helps you recover faster,” he said.

