Hope and optimism for the coming new year

Every one of us is capable of kindness if we put our mind to it

Gulf News
 

Dubai: When it comes down to it, there are any number of excuses we can make for why we do not have the time ti reach out to someone and spread the kindness around. You know, the usual things we say about how hectic life is, the many daily challenges, the dozens of tasks to be accomplished and so on. The truth is, kindness is a less complicated virtue to practise than we think. In fact, it does not call for any special training or qualification. It’s a part of who we are, only we need to make time for it.

Dr Sheetal Kini, Dubai-based clinical psychologist, tells us how to cut through our mental clutter and find it in us to be kind and compassionate in everyday ways.

‘I want to be generous but where’s the time?’

We tend to have the “all or nothing” mindset — we believe that we need to do something significantly large for it to count. If not, it doesn’t feel like a big enough deal.

It isn’t difficult to include a simple act of giving in daily life, despite the hectic pace of life. These can include something as simple as holding the door open for the person behind you, or tipping generously.

Other [inhibiting] factors are the idea that being generous or giving may get one sucked into doing more than one originally intended or that giving has to be monetary. Thoughtfulness rather than money is what also counts.

 

Kindness, compassion and altruism positively impact mental and physical health. Studies have shown that altruism leads to more fulfilling social relationships, improved and enhanced sense of self, reduced attention to personal inadequacies and resulting anxiety and an overall increased sense of purpose to life.

In a study conducted in 2002 by Post, Underwood, Schloss, & Hurlbut, 2002, people who engaged in compassionate acts reported experiencing elevated mood as well as feeling positive about themselves and others.

[Studies have shown] that acts of giving directly reduce levels of perceived stress thereby slowing down the ageing process and creating a protective barrier for the immune system.

 

Helper’s high

Emotions of kindness and compassion can gain dominance over emotions of anxiety and fear, turning off the “fight or flight” response.

Researchers have termed this phenomenon as the helper’s high (Luks, 1988).

In the same study, it was found that:

 

50%

of the people who helped others reported a physical high associated with helping

 

43%

reported feeling energetic and stronger

 

22%

felt calmer

 

21%

felt increased self-worth

 

13%

reported experiencing fewer aches and pains.

 

Mother Teresa

In a research in the 1960s, students who were asked to watch a movie featuring Mother Teresa’s work with the poor and sick experienced a significant amount of increase in their protective antibody salivary immunoglobulin A (S-IgA) in comparison with students who were asked to watch a neutral movie.

 

Giving is easy - and mostly free

 

1) Hold the door open for someone behind you.

2) Put your shopping cart back in its slot instead of leaving it the middle of the parking lot

3) When someone is kind to you, immediately thank them for it (email, WhatsApp, text)

4) Give way to a car on your drive to work if you aren’t running late

5) Offer to help individuals who are clearly in need of a helping hand (eg mother with infants) at grocery stores, malls, etc

6) Tip cab drivers a few extra dirhams.

7) Thank the individual who bags your groceries at the store or mall, with a heartfelt smile

8) Donate old clothes and shoes to refugee camps or labour camps instead of throwing them away

9) Volunteer at organisations such as Noor Training Centre for special needs, Raymee grief centre, Dubai Autism Centre, Smart Adopt, Dubai Animal Rescue Centre, UAE Little Angels, etc

10) Join or contribute to community initiatives

